Casino Stocks Surge as Macau’s Gaming Revenue Skyrockets

The dawn of 2023 brought about a noticeable shift in the tide of investment, as the first day of trading saw a retreat from tech giants, like Apple and Advanced Micro Devices, and a wave of enthusiasm towards casino stocks with a foothold in Macau. The pivot in the investor sentiment was primarily sparked by a report from Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, which showcased a staggering 333% increase in gross gaming revenues in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Macau’s Revival: The Las Vegas of the East

Macau, often dubbed as ‘The Las Vegas of the East,’ has seen a strong resurgence, attributed to the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in the region. This recovery has proven to be a boon for U.S. casino operators who have established operations in Macau, mirroring the city’s rebirth in their rising stock prices.

Casino Stocks: Riding the Wave of Prosperity

Among the companies capitalizing on this resurgence were Las Vegas Sands, MGM Resorts International, WYNN Resorts, and VICI Properties. Las Vegas Sands, the owner of Sands Macao, enjoyed a 4.31% growth in its stock, riding the wave of a 264% increase in its earnings this year and an anticipated 51% growth for the next year. MGM Resorts International, the operator of MGM Macau in partnership with Pansy Ho, saw its stock rise by 1.79%, buoyed by a 184% increase in this year’s earnings. WYNN Resorts, the proprietor of Wynn Macau, experienced a 3.83% boost in its stock and is forecasting a 46% improvement in its EPS next year. Interestingly, VICI Properties, a real estate investment trust leasing to Caesars and other Las Vegas entities, also saw its stock ascend by 2.45%, even without any direct exposure to Macau.

Algorithms and Investment Habits

The market’s reaction to the positive news from Macau suggests a possible role of algorithms in driving sector-wide gains. This shift in investment enthusiasm underscores the potential of Macau as a lucrative market and the increasing influence of algorithms in shaping investment habits.