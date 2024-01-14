en English
Cambodia

Cambodia and China Deepen Ties Through Environmental Conservation and Modernization Seminar

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
Cambodia and China Deepen Ties Through Environmental Conservation and Modernization Seminar

The Second Theoretical Seminar, a key dialogue between the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and the Communist Party of China (CPC), took place in Siem Reap provincial city. The seminar centered on the pivotal theme of ecological protection and its role in modernization. The dialogue was steered by high-ranking members from both parties, including H.E. Hun Many of the CPP and H.E. Li Shulei of the CPC.

Shared Visions for Environmental Conservation and Modernization

This event forms a part of ongoing cooperative discussions between the two parties. The primary objective is to exchange experiences and practices that can enhance environmental conservation while propelling towards modernization. The exchange of knowledge and strategies in various fields, including environmental management and sustainable development, underscores the deepening ties between the two nations.

International Cooperation on Ecological Issues

This bilateral engagement is not just a symbol of the strengthening bond between Cambodia and China. It is a reflection of a broader global trend where international cooperation on ecological issues has taken center stage. These discussions and collaborations are increasingly seen as an integral part of socio-economic advancement.

Fostering A Future of Sustainable Progress

The seminar stands as a testament to the deepening ties between Cambodia and China. It also emphasizes the importance of international cooperation in tackling global challenges such as environmental conservation. As both countries seek to advance economically, they also strive to ensure that this progress is sustainable and in harmony with the environment.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

