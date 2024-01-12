California State University Students Experience Chinese Culture through Educational Trip

In an initiative to foster international understanding and cooperation, students from the California State University system embarked on an educational journey to Shandong, China in 2024. This trip, part of a broader exchange program, offered the students a profound immersion into Chinese culture, its traditions, and way of life.

Cultural Exchange in Shandong

More than 10 students from California State University in Long Beach, United States, visited the coastal city of Qingdao in the Shandong province. The visit, which took place on January 9th, aimed to bolster relations between Qingdao and Long Beach’s youth through cultural exchange.

During their stay, the students had an opportunity to participate in a tea-making activity, crafting stove-boiled tea, a traditional Chinese beverage. The activity left a profound impression of Chinese culture on the students, introducing them to the intricate art of tea brewing that is deeply rooted in Chinese history.

Immersive Experiences and Educational Opportunities

Aside from the tea-making activity, the students attended various cultural performances and visited historical sites. These experiences allowed them to delve deeper into China’s cultural fabric, gaining firsthand insights into the daily life in China. They also sampled local cuisines and participated in cultural workshops such as calligraphy, Chinese painting, and martial arts demonstrations.

The students were also able to engage in language exchange sessions with local students, enhancing their linguistic skills and facilitating a deeper understanding of Chinese culture.

Implications for the Future

As the world becomes increasingly globalized, such exchange programs serve a critical role in preparing students for a future where intercultural skills are paramount. By immersing themselves in Chinese culture, the students from California State University returned with a deeper appreciation of it, and new perspectives that could enrich their academic and professional futures.

This exchange program is part of a broader effort by educational institutions worldwide to equip students with international experiences and the chance to develop intercultural skills, preparing them for the ever-evolving global landscape.