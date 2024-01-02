en English
Business

BYD Surpasses Tesla’s Production Numbers for Second Consecutive Year

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:00 am EST
BYD Surpasses Tesla's Production Numbers for Second Consecutive Year

Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD has exceeded Tesla’s production numbers for the second consecutive year, producing more than 3 million new energy vehicles in 2023. These new energy vehicles encompass both battery-powered and hybrid models. Tesla, despite not yet releasing its full-year figures, reported the production of 1.35 million vehicles in the first three quarters of 2023.

BYD’s Competitive Edge Over Tesla

Offering vehicles at a lower price range than its American rival, BYD’s market predominantly thrives in China, accounting for approximately one-fifth of Tesla’s sales as per third-quarter data. The Chinese manufacturer’s versatility in providing both battery-only and hybrid options stands in contrast to Tesla, which exclusively sells fully battery-powered cars. However, despite surpassing the 3 million mark, BYD’s annual sales fell slightly short of the anticipated 3.05 million vehicles, with the final count standing at 3.02 million new energy vehicles.

Breaking Down BYD’s Sales

Of the 3.02 million vehicles sold, 1.6 million were battery-only passenger cars and 1.4 million were hybrids. This shift towards new energy vehicles was marked by BYD’s cessation of solely gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles production in March 2022. Globally, BYD’s overseas sales in 2023 recorded 242,000 new energy passenger vehicles.

China’s Electric Vehicle Market Expanding

The Chinese electric vehicle market is witnessing rapid expansion, with several companies launching new models. Xiaomi plans to introduce an EV to compete with Porsche and Tesla, while Li Auto is launching its first all-battery vehicle, MEGA. Other brands, such as Nio and Aion, have marked significant growth in deliveries. Furthermore, many Chinese electric car companies, including Nio and BYD, are making their foray into international markets, especially Europe.

Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

