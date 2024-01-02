en English
Automotive

BYD Surpasses Tesla in EV Production as Chinese Market Heats Up

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
BYD Surpasses Tesla in EV Production as Chinese Market Heats Up

The landscape of the electric vehicle (EV) market in China is experiencing a substantial shift as domestic manufacturer, BYD, continues to surge ahead. Their achievement of producing over 3 million new energy vehicles in 2023, a category inclusive of battery-powered and hybrid models, has set a new benchmark in the industry. This production volume has positioned BYD on the verge of surpassing Tesla’s output for the second consecutive year, a feat that underscores the rapid evolution of the Chinese EV market.

BYD’s Impressive Growth

In 2023, BYD’s sales reached a volume of 3.02 million vehicles. This figure, though slightly below analyst expectations, is a testament to the company’s robust growth. The sales comprised of 1.6 million battery-only passenger cars and 1.4 million hybrids. The company’s shift to exclusively manufacturing new energy vehicles, after ceasing production of gasoline and diesel vehicles in March 2022, has clearly paid dividends. However, despite this significant achievement, BYD’s shares experienced a 2% dip in Hong Kong trading following the announcement.

Rising Competition in Chinese EV Market

The Chinese EV market is currently a hotbed of innovation and competition. Tech giant Xiaomi has announced plans to launch an EV that will compete with industry leaders like Porsche and Tesla. Li Auto is gearing up to release its first battery-only vehicle, and Xpeng has launched its X9 MPV with immediate deliveries. Huawei’s EV brand, Aito, has reported significant orders for its M9 SUV, and Geely-backed Zeekr has begun deliveries of its 007 electric sedan. These developments indicate a vibrant and dynamic EV market in China.

China’s Global EV Ambitions

Chinese EV manufacturers are not limiting their aspirations to domestic growth; they are aggressively pushing into international markets, particularly Europe. BYD’s overseas sales exceeded 242,000 new energy passenger vehicles in 2023. Furthermore, the company is planning to construct a new production center in Hungary as part of its global expansion efforts. This international market penetration signifies the growing influence and competitiveness of Chinese EV manufacturers on the global stage.

Automotive Business China
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

