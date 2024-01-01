BYD Shakes up EV Market with Record-Breaking Q4 Sales, Challenges Tesla’s Dominance

In a noteworthy development, Chinese automaker BYD Co., has surpassed its own records, registering an impressive 526,409 fully electric vehicle sales in the final quarter of 2023. BYD’s aggressive end-of-year discounting propelled its December sales to a combined total of 340,178 units for EVs and hybrids, out of which 190,754 were all-electric cars. These figures have not only bolstered the company’s annual sales, which touched a remarkable 3.01 million units for 2023, but also positioned BYD as a serious contender in the EV market, capable of challenging Tesla’s supremacy.

BYD’s stellar performance in 2023 showcased the company’s remarkable growth trajectory. It reported sales of three million battery-powered vehicles, which included 1.6 million fully electric vehicles and 1.4 million hybrids—marking a 62 percent increase over its 2022 sales. With its profit tripling to $1.5 billion in the first half of the year, BYD has indeed made its mark in the EV industry.

BYD’s success is a testament to the burgeoning EV market in China, which is expected to have sold about 9.4 million electric vehicles and hybrids in 2023, with projections to rise to 11.5 million in 2024. This growth can be attributed to China’s heavy financial support for the industry and the ongoing price wars among automakers. Despite facing competition from Tesla and other legacy automakers, BYD is expanding its global footprint, especially in Europe.

The record-breaking sales of BYD and other Chinese automakers, namely Li Auto and XPeng, have thrown down the gauntlet for Tesla. To meet its full-year delivery target of 1.8 million, Tesla needs to deliver almost 476,000 EVs in Q4. The future of EV market leadership thus hangs in balance as the industry awaits Tesla’s sales figures.

EV sales in the US are expected to reach a record 9% of all passenger vehicles this year, with over 1 million EVs sold. However, the US lags behind countries like China, Germany, and Norway, where EV sales have reached 33%, 35%, and 90% respectively. The adoption of EVs is influenced by factors such as government targets, tax incentives, subsidies, and affordable options. Despite the decrease in EV prices and increased tax credits for qualifying new and used EV purchases, challenges like unreliable public charging infrastructure and high upfront costs remain barriers to adoption.

