BYD Projects Significant Rise in 2023 Net Profit Amid Challenges

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD anticipates a significant increase in net profit for 2023, forecasting a rise of up to 86.5% compared to the previous year. This considerable growth is attributed to the company's expansion in overseas sales and successful cost-cutting measures. BYD Co. has reported a preliminary 2023 net income of between 29 billion yuan ($4 billion) and 31 billion yuan, indicating an increase of at least 75% from the prior year. However, this estimate falls short of analyst projections.

BYD's Performance Amid Challenges

Despite recording strong sales figures and witnessing growth in global electric vehicle sales, BYD is not without challenges. The company finds itself grappling with geopolitical tensions that are impacting its operations. Additionally, it faces potential implications from subsidy investigations, which could adversely affect its competitive position in key markets such as Europe.

Market Position and Future Prospects

BYD's projected net profit increase for 2023 is largely due to robust sales, cost cuts, and the rapid growth of its overseas sales. The company also maintains a scale advantage and demonstrates effective cost control within its supply chain. In comparison to its rival, Tesla, BYD has achieved higher net profit growth and emerged as the top electric vehicle maker by sales in the last quarter of 2023. The company has further solidified its market position by unveiling three battery electric vehicle models in Indonesia.

Analyst Estimates and Market Observations

BYD's preliminary 2023 net income is expected to rise by at least 75% from the previous year, ranging between 29 billion yuan and 31 billion yuan. However, this projection does not meet the average analyst estimate of 31.5 billion yuan. Despite a global demand decline, domestic sales in China have helped offset the impact, earning BYD the title of China's No. 1 selling car brand for 2023, surpassing VW. In the final quarter of 2023, the company sold 526,409 fully electric cars, beating Tesla Inc for the first time as the largest global seller. Regardless, BYD continues to be challenged by a price war in China and geopolitical tensions, including being selected for further scrutiny in the European Commission's anti-subsidy investigation.