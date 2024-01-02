en English
Automotive

BYD Outperforms Tesla in Electric Car Production for the Second Consecutive Year

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
In a significant shift in the electric vehicle industry, China’s electric car giant BYD has outperformed Tesla, the American electric car company led by Elon Musk, for the second consecutive year. With a production of over 3 million new energy vehicles in 2023, BYD’s production numbers eclipsed Tesla’s 1.35 million cars produced during the first three quarters of the same year.

BYD’s Sales: A Close Call

BYD’s annual sales reached 3.02 million vehicles, including 1.6 million battery-only passenger cars and 1.4 million hybrids. Despite reaching the 3 million mark, sales fell slightly short of analysts’ expectations. This comes after BYD ceased the production of purely gasoline and diesel-powered cars in March 2022, indicating a clear focus on new energy vehicles.

Intensifying Competition in China’s Booming Electric Car Market

The Chinese electric car market is witnessing rapid expansion and intensifying competition. Several companies, including Xiaomi, Li Auto, Xpeng, Aito, Zeekr, Nezha, and Aion, have released new models. Li Auto is preparing to launch its first purely battery-powered vehicle, while Xpeng has already made its entry with the X9 MPV. Furthermore, Huawei’s brand Aito and Geely’s Zeekr reported significant orders and deliveries for their new vehicles.

Chinese Electric Vehicle Industry Goes Global

Not content with domestic success, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers are increasingly venturing into global markets. The strong overseas presence is evident with BYD’s overseas sales surpassing 242,000 units. In addition, the company has announced plans for a new production center in Hungary, further solidifying its footprint in Europe.

While Tesla has been a dominant player on the global stage, the rise of BYD and other Chinese manufacturers marks a significant shift in the balance of power in the electric vehicle industry. It remains to be seen how these developments will shape the industry in the years to come.

Automotive Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

