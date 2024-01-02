en English
Automotive

BYD Outpaces Tesla: A New Leader in the EV Market

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 5:22 am EST
BYD Outpaces Tesla: A New Leader in the EV Market

In a monumental stride towards the future, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD has reportedly outpaced Tesla’s production, rolling out over 3 million new energy vehicles in 2023. This marks the second consecutive year that BYD has potentially surpassed Tesla, a feat that speaks volumes about the rapid evolution of the EV market.

BYD’s Impressive Run

While BYD’s sales figures have been noteworthy, they did fall marginally short of the projected 3.05 million vehicles, clocking in at 3.02 million. This impressive total comprises 1.6 million battery-only passenger cars and 1.4 million hybrids. The company’s share value, however, fell by over 2% in Hong Kong trading post-announcement. It’s important to note that BYD ceased the production of purely gasoline and diesel vehicles as early as March 2022.

Rising Chinese EV Brands

BYD is not alone in its quest to redefine the automotive landscape. Other Chinese EV companies are making significant strides in the industry. Xiaomi is planning to launch an EV that would compete with the likes of Porsche and Tesla. Li Auto, on the other hand, is gearing up to release its first all-battery vehicle, the MEGA, with deliveries expected to commence in March.

Li Auto’s deliveries skyrocketed to 376,030 vehicles in 2023, marking a massive 182% increase year on year. Xpeng has released its X9 MPV and reported a 17% yearly increase in deliveries, totaling 141,601 vehicles in 2023. Huawei’s EV brand Aito surpassed 30,000 orders for its M9 SUV in just a week and delivered 94,380 vehicles in 2023.

Zeekr, backed by Geely, began delivering its 007 electric sedan and saw a 65% increase in deliveries, reaching a total of 118,685 vehicles in 2023. BYD and other Chinese EV brands like Nio are expanding internationally, particularly in Europe. BYD’s overseas sales exceeded 242,000 new energy passenger vehicles in 2023. The shift in the global EV market is palpable, and Chinese manufacturers are playing an integral role in shaping this new landscape.

Automotive Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

