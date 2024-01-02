BYD Likely Surpasses Tesla in EV Production for Second Consecutive Year

In a groundbreaking announcement, BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant, has reported the production of over 3 million new energy vehicles in 2023. This significant number likely outstrips Tesla’s production for the second consecutive year and underscores the escalating momentum in the electric vehicle sector, particularly within China. Tesla, for comparison, reported the production of 1.35 million cars during the initial three quarters of 2023, with full-year figures yet to be revealed.

BYD’s Dominance in EV Production

BYD’s new energy vehicles encompass both battery-powered and hybrid models, catering to a wide array of consumer needs. In contrast, Tesla offers purely battery-powered vehicles, often at a higher price range. In 2022, Tesla produced 1.37 million vehicles, which fell short of BYD’s 1.88 million. However, despite surpassing the impressive 3 million production mark in 2023, BYD fell slightly short of analyst expectations of 3.05 million vehicles. The actual sales reported came to 3.02 million, including 1.6 million battery-only passenger cars and 1.4 million hybrids.

The Expanding Chinese EV Market

The Chinese EV market is in a phase of explosive growth, with several companies launching new models and making significant strides. Xiaomi, a new entrant, plans to launch an EV to compete with high-end brands like Porsche and Tesla. Li Auto is set to launch its first battery-only vehicle, MEGA, with deliveries commencing in March. Xpeng, after launching its X9 MPV, began deliveries immediately, with a total of 141,601 cars delivered in 2023. Huawei’s brand Aito reported orders for its M9 SUV surpassed 30,000 units, with deliveries to commence in late February.

Chinese EV Brands Target International Markets

Chinese EV manufacturers are not limiting themselves to domestic markets. They are actively targeting foreign markets, particularly Europe. BYD’s overseas sales exceeded 242,000 new energy passenger vehicles in 2023. Nio, another Chinese EV brand, reported a near 31% increase to 160,038 cars delivered in 2023.