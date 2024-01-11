en English
Automotive

BYD Launches 'Explorer No.1', an Eco-Friendly Vehicle Carrier Vessel, Set for Europe

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST
BYD Launches ‘Explorer No.1’, an Eco-Friendly Vehicle Carrier Vessel, Set for Europe

The BYD EXPLORER NO.1, an environmentally friendly vehicle carrier, has signaled its maiden voyage, embarking from the construction base of CIMC Raffles in Longkou, Shandong Province, China. The vessel, chartered to Chinese automaker BYD, is a pioneering addition to what is projected to be BYD’s ‘sea shipping fleet.’ This initiative marks a significant milestone in BYD’s logistics expansion strategy.

Impressive Specifications and Green Credentials

The BYD EXPLORER NO.1 measures 199.9 meters in length, 38 meters in width, and has a design draft of 8.6 meters. Engineered to travel at a speed of 19 knots, the vessel is capable of loading approximately 7,000 vehicles. These impressive dimensions are matched by the vessel’s substantial cruising range of 15,800 nautical miles, which will significantly enhance the company’s ability to deliver vehicles across the globe.

However, the real highlight of this vessel is its eco-friendly design. Equipped with two Type C tanks, the ship uses liquified natural gas (LNG) as its primary fuel source. This not only reduces emissions but also makes the vessel a symbol of green energy, aligning with the global shift towards sustainability.

A Testament to BYD’s Expansion

The BYD EXPLORER NO.1 is the first vessel of its kind built by a Chinese shipbuilder for the explicit purpose of exporting Chinese cars. This strategic move signifies BYD’s commitment to expanding its market beyond domestic borders.

Managed by Zodiac Maritime and constructed by CIMC Raffles, a subsidiary of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd., the vessel commenced its journey on a Tuesday, arriving at Yantai Port for loading operations. Its next stop is Xiaomo International Logistics Port in Shenzhen, where it plans to depart for Europe around January 15, loaded with an estimated 7,000 vehicles.

Setting a New Benchmark

The launch of the BYD EXPLORER NO.1 is more than just a launch; it is a statement of intent – a testament to China’s burgeoning automotive industry and its increasing global reach. It’s also a sign of the times, reflecting the industry’s commitment to sustainable practices and green energy.

As the first of its kind in BYD’s envisioned ‘sea shipping fleet,’ the BYD EXPLORER NO.1 sets a new standard for environmentally conscious vehicle transportation. It stands as a beacon for the future, foreshadowing a world where green energy is not just an option but a norm.

Automotive China Transportation
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

