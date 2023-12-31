en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BYD Expands European Footprint with First Factory in Hungary

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:07 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:24 am EST
BYD Expands European Footprint with First Factory in Hungary

China’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, BYD, is establishing its first European factory in the Hungarian city of Szeged. The move, as stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, positions Hungary as the hub for BYD’s European operations and aims to circumvent import tariffs. This strategic expansion promises to generate thousands of new jobs, fortifying Hungary’s significant presence in the EV battery production sector.

(Read Also: China Expels Nine Military Officials in Sweeping Reshuffle)

Localizing Production: A Strategic Move

By localizing production within the European Union, BYD aims to gain a competitive edge in the EU market. This move is part of the broader expansion of Chinese EV makers and associated companies into Europe. Other Chinese auto manufacturers such as SAIC Motor Corp. and Great Wall Motor Co. are also seeking to localize production in Europe. Such strategies are designed to navigate the complexities of international trade and manufacturing, bypassing hefty import tariffs and leveraging local labor and supply chains.

A Boost for Hungary’s Economy

The new BYD factory promises to create thousands of local jobs and boost the local economy. The state-of-the-art facility is being hailed as one of the biggest investment projects in Hungary’s history, indicating the significance of this development for the country. It will incorporate the most advanced global technology and highly automated production processes, enhancing Hungary’s standing as a key player in the EV manufacturing sector. Moreover, Hungary already hosts large plants producing lithium-ion batteries for EVs, including facilities owned by Samsung of Korea and CATL of China.

(Read Also: China Warns US Over South China Sea Conflict; Domestic Progress in the Philippines)

Broader Economic and Geopolitical Considerations

While this development marks a significant milestone for BYD and Hungary, it also reflects broader economic and geopolitical considerations. There are concerns in the United States about the potential for Chinese EV manufacturers to establish plants in Mexico, exploiting the USMCA trade agreement to export vehicles to the US without facing high tariffs on direct imports from China. As nations and companies navigate the intricacies of international trade and manufacturing, strategic moves like BYD’s expansion into Europe underscore the evolving dynamics of the global EV market.

Read More

0
Business China Hungary
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cheers to Investment: The Rising Trend of Fine Wine Investment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Bermuda Government Announces Tax Reforms and Revitalization of Morgan's Point in Annual Budget

By Mazhar Abbas

Bermuda's Gaming Industry Hits a Rough Patch: A Tale of Missed Opportunities and Uncertain Future

By Quadri Adejumo

Navigating the Economic Crossroads: The UK's Financial Landscape at the Close of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Private-Equity Firms Pull Back from Dealmaking Amid High Interest Rate ...
@Business · 12 mins
Private-Equity Firms Pull Back from Dealmaking Amid High Interest Rate ...
heart comment 0
The Dawn of a New Era: Generative AI and the Transformation of the 2024 Workplace

By BNN Correspondents

The Dawn of a New Era: Generative AI and the Transformation of the 2024 Workplace
Multimillion-Dollar Hotel Construction Underway in Barbados

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Multimillion-Dollar Hotel Construction Underway in Barbados
Bermuda’s Fairmont Southampton: A Tale of Revitalization Amid Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Bermuda's Fairmont Southampton: A Tale of Revitalization Amid Controversy
Bermuda’s Economy: Resilience Amid Rising Costs and Economic Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Bermuda's Economy: Resilience Amid Rising Costs and Economic Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
1 min
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh
2 mins
Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh
A Shift in Bermuda's Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith's South
3 mins
A Shift in Bermuda's Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith's South
Iran's Leader Honors General Soleimani's Legacy and Role in Resistance Front Revival
3 mins
Iran's Leader Honors General Soleimani's Legacy and Role in Resistance Front Revival
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
6 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
9 mins
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
10 mins
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
11 mins
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
11 mins
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
32 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
45 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
53 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app