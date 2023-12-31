en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

BYD Co. to Overtake Tesla as World’s Top Seller of Electric Vehicles

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:51 pm EST
BYD Co. to Overtake Tesla as World’s Top Seller of Electric Vehicles

In a striking shift in the global automotive world, Chinese automaker BYD Co., spearheaded by billionaire Wang Chuanfu, is on the brink of surpassing Tesla Inc. to claim the title as the world’s top seller of fully electric vehicles (EVs). Analysts suggest this change could be evident as early as the ongoing quarter, marking a significant milestone in the EV market and underscoring China’s burgeoning influence in the worldwide automotive industry.

BYD’s Ascend to the Top

BYD, which has often been dubbed as the largest automotive brand unfamiliar to many outside of China, is set to require a new slogan as it steps into the limelight with this newfound achievement. The company has shown a steady increase in its global EV sales, having sold just 3,456 more EVs worldwide than Tesla in Q3. With a wider variety of EV models at more affordable prices compared to Tesla, BYD is poised to take the EV sales crown in Q4.

The Shifting Dynamics

While Tesla continues to outshine BYD in terms of revenue, income, and market capitalization, and maintains dominance in the U.S., Europe, and other markets, the rise of the Chinese company underscores the dynamic and rapidly evolving nature of the electric vehicle sector. This development is not just a testament to BYD’s growth but also a strong indicator of the shifting power dynamics in the automotive market, where China is increasingly playing a more prominent role.

BYD’s Global Expansion

Marking its global ambitions, BYD has recently inaugurated new dealerships in Belgium and Luxembourg, reflecting its commitment to providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions. The company also plans to develop its first European electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Hungary, a move expected to generate thousands of local jobs and significantly boost the local economy.

0
Automotive Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Anand Mahindra Showcases Ingenious 'Sofa Car' Innovation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mercedes Benz EQB Electric Vehicle Catches Fire at Johor Baru Showroom

By BNN Correspondents

China's BYD Co to Overtake Tesla as Global EV Leader

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More

By Salman Khan

Car Tracking Apps: A Double-Edged Sword in Domestic Abuse ...
@Automotive · 2 hours
Car Tracking Apps: A Double-Edged Sword in Domestic Abuse ...
heart comment 0
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Wiley Park Collision

By Hadeel Hashem

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Wiley Park Collision
Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless Driving

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless Driving
Sydney Couple Charged with Christmas Present Theft: A Shadow on Holiday Merriment

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Sydney Couple Charged with Christmas Present Theft: A Shadow on Holiday Merriment
The Airbus A380: A Tale of Shifting Paradigms in Aviation

By Rafia Tasleem

The Airbus A380: A Tale of Shifting Paradigms in Aviation
Latest Headlines
World News
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
27 seconds
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
58 seconds
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
Super Tuesday 2024: A Crucial Juncture in the Race to the White House
1 min
Super Tuesday 2024: A Crucial Juncture in the Race to the White House
Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep
1 min
Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep
Toronto to Join Ontario's One-Fare Transit Program in 2024
1 min
Toronto to Join Ontario's One-Fare Transit Program in 2024
A Paradigm Shift in New Year's Resolutions: From Self-Improvement to Holistic Well-being
2 mins
A Paradigm Shift in New Year's Resolutions: From Self-Improvement to Holistic Well-being
From Sideline Coaching to Positive Cheering: The Parent's Role in Youth Sports
3 mins
From Sideline Coaching to Positive Cheering: The Parent's Role in Youth Sports
Turks and Caicos Grapples with Dengue Outbreak Amid Heavy Rainfall
3 mins
Turks and Caicos Grapples with Dengue Outbreak Amid Heavy Rainfall
Election Commission of Pakistan Disqualifies Imran Khan and PTI Leaders from Upcoming Elections
4 mins
Election Commission of Pakistan Disqualifies Imran Khan and PTI Leaders from Upcoming Elections
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
5 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app