BYD Co. Reports 75% Rise in 2023 Net Income, Outperforms Tesla in Q4 EV Sales

BYD Co., a renowned name in the electric vehicle landscape, recently announced its preliminary net income for 2023, which marked an impressive increase of at least 75% from the preceding year.

The income figure ranges between 29 billion yuan and 31 billion yuan, falling a notch below the average analyst estimate of 31.5 billion yuan. This discrepancy is being held responsible for a roughly 4% decline in BYD shares, further adding to a significant 37% downturn over the past year.

BYD Outshines Tesla in Q4 EV Sales

Despite the financial turbulence, BYD managed to pull off a noteworthy feat in the final quarter of 2023. The company sold 526,409 fully electric vehicles, surpassing Tesla Inc. to become the largest global seller of electric vehicles for the first time. This achievement has been credited to BYD's extensive array of affordable models in China, the world's largest auto market. However, the journey wasn't devoid of challenges. Like its counterparts in the EV market, BYD also faced the heat of a price war in the Chinese market. As a strategic response, the company discounted some of its popular models to meet its annual delivery targets.

Geopolitical Tensions and Market Challenges

Adding to the company's challenges are geopolitical tensions. BYD finds itself among three carmakers under scrutiny by the European Commission. The commission aims to ascertain if state support from the Chinese government has unfairly bolstered these companies' competitive advantage. Meanwhile, other players in the automotive and technology sectors are also navigating through volatile market conditions. For instance, Amazon and iRobot have called off their merger plans in the face of EU antitrust opposition. iRobot announced a significant restructuring that includes a workforce reduction of 31%. China Evergrande Group, once the largest developer in China, is dealing with a liquidation order from a Hong Kong court, reflecting the ongoing property crisis in China's economy.

Industry-Wide Developments

Apart from the automotive sector, significant developments are unfolding in other industries as well.