en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

BYD Co. Poised to Surpass Tesla as Top EV Manufacturer

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:07 am EST
BYD Co. Poised to Surpass Tesla as Top EV Manufacturer

In a significant development that could alter the global electric vehicle (EV) market, China’s BYD Co., steered by billionaire Wang Chuanfu, is poised to dethrone Tesla Inc. as the top EV manufacturer in terms of sales. This potential shift in the EV landscape, expected to occur within the current quarter, not only symbolizes a change in leadership but also highlights China’s burgeoning influence in the global automotive industry.

BYD’s Rise: The New Contender in the EV Market

BYD, a dominant player in the automotive market, albeit lesser-known outside China, is on the brink of a significant milestone. The company is predicted to surpass Tesla’s EV sales in the fourth quarter, having sold only 3,456 fewer EVs globally than Tesla in the third quarter. BYD’s product range, offering more EV models at lower prices, primarily contributes to its sales surge, with a significant portion of its sales coming from China.

Expanding Footprint Beyond Borders

Not resting on its laurels, BYD is broadening its global footprint. The company recently inaugurated new dealerships in Belgium and Luxembourg and plans to construct its first European EV manufacturing plant in Hungary. This strategic expansion indicates BYD’s intent to capture a larger share of the global EV market, further intensifying the competitiveness of the industry.

The Race to Dominance

The imminent shift in EV sales leadership indicates a change in competitive dynamics between Tesla’s Elon Musk and BYD’s Wang Chuanfu. BYD’s array of high-volume models, costing significantly less than Tesla’s cheapest Model 3 sedan in China, has bolstered the company’s position. BYD’s accelerated innovation and iteration have set a pace that the rest of the industry is now scrambling to match.

BYD’s journey has been marked by investment from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which invested approximately 230 million for a nearly 10 percent stake in the Chinese automaker. However, BYD’s initial journey wasn’t smooth sailing. The company sold a mere 48 units in its first year of introducing the plug-in hybrid, the F3DM, in 2008. Before entering the car business, BYD made a name for itself as the first Chinese lithium-ion supplier to Motorola and Nokia in the early 2000s. This journey, from a humble beginning to potentially becoming the world’s leading EV manufacturer, underscores the company’s resilience and commitment to innovation.

0
Automotive Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Resurgence of Buttons and Dials in Car UX Design: A Nod to User Preferences

By Nimrah Khatoon

Global Cities Gear Up for Grand New Year's Eve Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Sudden Price Surge: A Popular SUV's $16,000 Price Hike Shakes Auto Industry

By Salman Khan

BYD Co. Poised to Surpass Tesla as Global Leader in Electric Vehicle Sales

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Li Auto Inc to Launch its First Fully Electric Car Amid Challenges ...
@Automotive · 48 mins
Li Auto Inc to Launch its First Fully Electric Car Amid Challenges ...
heart comment 0
First Ferrari Purosangue in South Africa Sparks Social Media Excitement

By Israel Ojoko

First Ferrari Purosangue in South Africa Sparks Social Media Excitement
Automotive UX Design: The Unexpected Comeback of Buttons and Dials

By Mazhar Abbas

Automotive UX Design: The Unexpected Comeback of Buttons and Dials
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles

By Mazhar Abbas

Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
Exploring the Surge in UK Car Insurance Premiums

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Exploring the Surge in UK Car Insurance Premiums
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 in Review: A Year of Challenges and the Call for Collaborative Action
3 mins
2023 in Review: A Year of Challenges and the Call for Collaborative Action
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
3 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
Unlocking the Potential of Health Savings Accounts: A Financial Strategy for Future Health Costs
3 mins
Unlocking the Potential of Health Savings Accounts: A Financial Strategy for Future Health Costs
Imran Khan and PTI Party Candidates Barred from Pakistan Legislative Elections
3 mins
Imran Khan and PTI Party Candidates Barred from Pakistan Legislative Elections
Andy Murray: Rekindling Rivalry with Tennis Greats Djokovic and Nadal
5 mins
Andy Murray: Rekindling Rivalry with Tennis Greats Djokovic and Nadal
Belgian Government Extends Central Banker's Term Amid Political Uncertainty
5 mins
Belgian Government Extends Central Banker's Term Amid Political Uncertainty
UK and India Aim to Finalize Free Trade Agreement by Easter 2024
5 mins
UK and India Aim to Finalize Free Trade Agreement by Easter 2024
Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Presidential Term Amidst Controversy
6 mins
Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Presidential Term Amidst Controversy
Tom Brady Reflects on Retirement Decision, Novak Djokovic Acknowledges Influence
6 mins
Tom Brady Reflects on Retirement Decision, Novak Djokovic Acknowledges Influence
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
3 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
40 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
4 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app