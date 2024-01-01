BYD Co. Challenges Tesla with Record Electric Vehicle Sales in 2023

In a year marked by intense competition and aggressive discounting in the electric vehicle (EV) market, Chinese automaker BYD Co. made significant strides, announcing a sale of 526,409 fully electric vehicles in the fourth quarter and a total of 3.01 million units in 2023. These figures, indicative of the growing momentum of EV adoption, were achieved despite a price war initiated by Tesla Inc. in late 2022.

Outpacing Targets Amidst Intense Competition

BYD’s robust performance in 2023 came in the face of macroeconomic challenges and heightened competition in the EV market. Tesla, the renowned American EV manufacturer, had set a sales target of 1.8 million for the year. To meet this goal, the company introduced the revamped Model 3 and the Cybertruck, with deliveries commencing in late November. Tesla also engaged in price adjustments, particularly in the US and China, setting off a price war that continued throughout 2023.

BYD’s Global Expansion and European Foothold

Despite the fierce rivalry and the price adjustments prompted by Tesla, BYD’s shares tumbled by nearly 24% in 2023. However, the Chinese automaker remained undeterred, charting its course of global expansion. As part of its international growth strategy, BYD selected Hungary as the site for its first European production line. This venture is expected to bolster job creation and aid the production of EVs and plug-in hybrids for the European market. Interestingly, this expansion unfolded amid an ongoing EU anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EVs.

China’s EV Market Dynamics

China’s new-energy vehicle retail sales are projected to soar by 36.5% to approximately 7.75 million units in 2023, as estimated by the nation’s Passenger Car Association. A testament to this growth is BYD’s 61.9% increase in sales in 2023, selling about 3.02 million vehicles, including 1.6 million battery EVs and about 1.4 million plug-in hybrid EVs. China’s financial support for the electric vehicle industry and competitive pricing among automakers have significantly contributed to this rapid increase in EV sales.

