Business Leader Chen Liming Emphasizes Trust and Global Cooperation at Davos 2024

In a stirring speech at the Davos 2024 forum, prominent business figure Chen Liming emphasized the crucial role of trust in global economic relationships and international cooperation. The gathering, attended by a diverse array of world leaders, was held against a backdrop of increasing fragmentation and uncertainty, a topic Chen addressed with keen insight.

Trust, Globalization, and Economic Integration

Chen underscored the necessity of fostering trust and collaboration among global leaders. He posited that trust is a fundamental element for international collaboration and dialogue, a prerequisite for tackling the pressing challenges of our times. In the face of globalization’s rapid pace, Chen also stressed the need for inclusive growth and the responsible management of global economic integration. He painted a picture of a world where all stakeholders benefit, and no one is left behind.

China’s Role in the Global Economy

Without shying away from the topic of China’s increasing influence on the world stage, Chen discussed the nation’s commitment to sustainable development and its readiness to form constructive partnerships with other nations. He highlighted China’s role as a proponent of multilateralism, and its efforts to contribute to global solutions for pressing issues such as climate change and economic disparities.

A Call for Collaboration

Chen’s speech was viewed as a reflection of China’s perspective on its position and responsibilities within the global community. More than that, it was an invitation. An invitation to other countries to collaborate towards a more stable and prosperous global economy. His call for collective thought leadership and collaboration on critical issues such as climate change, energy transformation, biodiversity protection, and the fourth industrial revolution, resonated deeply with the audience at the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.