en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Business Leader Chen Liming Emphasizes Trust and Global Cooperation at Davos 2024

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:53 pm EST
Business Leader Chen Liming Emphasizes Trust and Global Cooperation at Davos 2024

In a stirring speech at the Davos 2024 forum, prominent business figure Chen Liming emphasized the crucial role of trust in global economic relationships and international cooperation. The gathering, attended by a diverse array of world leaders, was held against a backdrop of increasing fragmentation and uncertainty, a topic Chen addressed with keen insight.

Trust, Globalization, and Economic Integration

Chen underscored the necessity of fostering trust and collaboration among global leaders. He posited that trust is a fundamental element for international collaboration and dialogue, a prerequisite for tackling the pressing challenges of our times. In the face of globalization’s rapid pace, Chen also stressed the need for inclusive growth and the responsible management of global economic integration. He painted a picture of a world where all stakeholders benefit, and no one is left behind.

China’s Role in the Global Economy

Without shying away from the topic of China’s increasing influence on the world stage, Chen discussed the nation’s commitment to sustainable development and its readiness to form constructive partnerships with other nations. He highlighted China’s role as a proponent of multilateralism, and its efforts to contribute to global solutions for pressing issues such as climate change and economic disparities.

A Call for Collaboration

Chen’s speech was viewed as a reflection of China’s perspective on its position and responsibilities within the global community. More than that, it was an invitation. An invitation to other countries to collaborate towards a more stable and prosperous global economy. His call for collective thought leadership and collaboration on critical issues such as climate change, energy transformation, biodiversity protection, and the fourth industrial revolution, resonated deeply with the audience at the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

0
Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
U.S. Authorizes Military Action Against Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels
In a significant move, U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized military action against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen who have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea. The retaliatory strikes mark the first major U.S. military response to these ongoing attacks and have been executed in conjunction with the United Kingdom, supported by other
U.S. Authorizes Military Action Against Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
4 mins ago
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
Moneycontrol to Illuminate AI's Disruptive Power at 54th Davos Event
4 mins ago
Moneycontrol to Illuminate AI's Disruptive Power at 54th Davos Event
Major Leadership Changes at Aimia Inc.: CEO and President Step Down
2 mins ago
Major Leadership Changes at Aimia Inc.: CEO and President Step Down
Sensex, Nifty Poised to Open Higher; Rangebound Market Action Expected
3 mins ago
Sensex, Nifty Poised to Open Higher; Rangebound Market Action Expected
Controversy Surrounding Business Insider's Article on Neri Oxman Stirs Debate on Journalistic Integrity
3 mins ago
Controversy Surrounding Business Insider's Article on Neri Oxman Stirs Debate on Journalistic Integrity
Latest Headlines
World News
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
4 mins
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
India's Home Ministry Empowers States to Seize Assets of Unlawful Groups
4 mins
India's Home Ministry Empowers States to Seize Assets of Unlawful Groups
John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career
5 mins
John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career
Teenage Methamphetamine Crisis: A Call for Urgent Action
5 mins
Teenage Methamphetamine Crisis: A Call for Urgent Action
The Pran Pratishtha Controversy: A Test of Faith and Politics
6 mins
The Pran Pratishtha Controversy: A Test of Faith and Politics
Asian Cup 2024: 10 Star Players to Watch
7 mins
Asian Cup 2024: 10 Star Players to Watch
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
8 mins
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
10 mins
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
12 mins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app