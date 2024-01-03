Bridging Cultures: American Kayla Raden’s Journey with Chinese Language and Culture

American Kayla Raden’s passion for Chinese culture and language transcends geographical borders and time zones. Her fascination, rooted in childhood experiences of celebrating Christmas Eve birthdays at Chinese restaurants and exploring Chinatown, grew during her tenure as a chemistry teacher in Shanghai from 2016 to 2017. Her engagement with the Confucius Institute in New York and daily interactions in Chinese with her colleagues further enhanced her linguistic proficiency.

Deepening Connections and Gaining Recognition

Raden’s dedication to learning Chinese culminated in her receiving the People-to-People Award from the Confucius Institute US Center. In 2018, she embarked on a cultural journey during an alumni trip to China, immersing herself in experiences such as the Peking Opera and visiting the beloved pandas. These experiences underscored her appreciation for Chinese culture and highlighted the shared dreams and aspirations between the American and Chinese people.

Overcoming Obstacles

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting travel plans, Raden found solace and connection through her continued teaching of Chinese students online. Her perseverance and adaptability reaffirmed her commitment to fostering mutual understanding between the two cultures.

Fostering Cultural Exchange

Inspired by her experiences, Raden aspires to bridge cultural gaps by running a tourism company that organizes educational tours for American students to China. She believes such experiences create lasting impressions and foster mutual understanding, echoing the sentiments of other American youths who share her passion for Chinese culture and language.

Students like Andrew Fowler, Sage Houdek, and Ivana Moreno showcase their love for Chinese culture through their participation in the Chinese Bridge Chinese proficiency competition. Chinese Deputy Consul General in San Francisco, Zou Yonghong, emphasizes the importance of learning Chinese in promoting cultural exchanges and understanding between the United States and China.

These stories of cultural immersion and exchange reflect the growing interest among American youths in Chinese culture and language, and the mutual benefits of such engagement.