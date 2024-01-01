en English
China

BRICS Expands: Doubles in Size, Increases Global Influence

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:43 pm EST
The BRICS alliance, a powerhouse of economic strength, has doubled its size with the addition of five new members. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Egypt, and Iran have joined the existing roster of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The BRICS bloc, which now controls 43% of global oil production and represents 29% of the world’s GDP, has become an even more potent force in global economic affairs.

A Challenge to the G7

The expansion of BRICS has the potential to disrupt the longstanding dominance of the Group of Seven (G7), the assembly of the world’s wealthiest nations. The BRICS bloc, with its broadened membership, could provide a compelling alternative to the G7’s economic and political sway. It will be intriguing to see how this move recalibrates global power structures, with the Global South banding together for greater economic influence.

Internal Dynamics within BRICS

Despite the potential for heightened global influence, the expansion of BRICS brings with it a set of complex internal dynamics. The existing tensions between member states, particularly China and India, will undoubtedly have implications for the collective’s unity and effectiveness. Yet, the enthusiasm expressed by President Xi of China, who warmly welcomed the new members, suggests a willingness to navigate these challenges for the collective’s greater good.

Implications for the Global South

The inclusion of the new members is not just about increasing numbers; it is a symbolic move that signifies the Global South’s aspirations for transformative changes on the world stage. The expanded BRICS, representing a population of about 3.5 billion people or 45% of the world’s population, has become a powerful voice advocating for the interests of the Global South. This development underscores the shifting power dynamics in global economics, where emerging economies are increasingly asserting their influence.

China Economy
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

