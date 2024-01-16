Breakthrough in Industrial Chemistry: New Catalyst for Ethylene Methoxycarbonylation Reaction Unveiled

In a significant stride towards greener industrial chemistry, a team of scientists from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has developed a groundbreaking catalyst for the ethylene methoxycarbonylation reaction. This process is a central component in the alpha-route production of methyl methacrylate, a key plastic precursor. The brainchild of Profs. Zhang Tao and Wang Aiqin, this innovation has the potential to revolutionize the industry.

A Revolutionary Catalyst: Pt1/MoS2

The traditional approach to the ethylene methoxycarbonylation reaction necessitated the use of homogeneous Pd-P complexes as catalysts. However, these complexes required the assistance of corrosive acids as promoters, leading to environmental concerns and challenges in catalyst recovery. The new breakthrough comes in the form of a heterogeneous single-atom catalyst (SAC) using Pt1/MoS2, bridging the gap between homogeneous and heterogeneous catalysis.

Performance Under Acid-Free Conditions

One of the most remarkable features of the Pt1/MoS2 catalyst is its efficiency under acid promoter-free conditions. This characteristic not only reduces the environmental impact but also simplifies the process. The catalyst's turnover frequency (TOF) reached an impressive 320 h-1, a figure that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its homogeneous counterparts.

Reusable and Sustainable

Another noteworthy attribute of the Pt1/MoS2 catalyst is its reusability. Unlike many catalysts whose efficiency deteriorates over time, this catalyst can be reused with negligible decay in catalytic activity. This trait makes it a sustainable solution for the industry.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, paves the way for designing efficient heterogeneous catalysts for alkoxycarbonylation reactions of alkenes, a significant step in the advancement of industrial chemistry.