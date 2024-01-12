en English
China

Breakthrough in 2D Ferromagnetic Material Research Holds Promise for Spintronic Devices

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
Breakthrough in 2D Ferromagnetic Material Research Holds Promise for Spintronic Devices

Scientists have made a significant leap forward in the study of two-dimensional (2D) van der Waals (vdW) ferromagnetic material Fe5-xGeTe2, led by Prof. TIAN Mingliang at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Published in ACS Nano, their research has unveiled surprising phenomena, including a novel non-reciprocal antisymmetric magnetoresistance and an unconventional Hall effect in Fe5-xGeTe2, phenomena potentially resulting from uneven magnetization switching across the material’s magnetic domains.

Fe5-xGeTe2: A Strong Contender in 2D Magnetism Research

Fe5-xGeTe2 is renowned for its high Curie temperature, which positions it as a formidable contender for 2D magnetism research and the development of spintronic devices. Despite these promising attributes, a comprehensive understanding of this material has been elusive due to the complexity of its magnetic ground state and domain structure.

A Rigorous Study Unveils New Insights

The research team synthesized single crystals of Fe5-xGeTe2 and performed systematic magnetotransport measurements. They discovered that the magnetic easy axis, a direction in which it is easier to magnetize a material, transitions from in-plane to out-of-plane as the temperature decreases. This transition illustrates the complexities and intriguing behavior of Fe5-xGeTe2.

Effect of Sample Thickness on Magnetic Properties

Through mechanical exfoliation, the scientists created Fe5-xGeTe2 nanosheets with thicknesses ranging from 7 nm to 50 nm. The team discovered that the sample thickness significantly influences the magnetic properties of the material, demonstrating the intricate interplay between physical dimensions and magnetic behavior.

Understanding the Macroscopic Impact of Micromagnetic Structure

The study concluded that the stripe domain structure’s additional electric field affects the material’s magnetoresistance, and the micromagnetic structure has a significant impact on the macroscopic electrical transport characteristics. This understanding of the interplay between microscopic structures and macroscopic properties in 2D ferromagnetic materials opens up new avenues for the development of spintronic devices and advances our understanding of these fascinating materials.

China Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

