China

Breakthrough Anode Material Enhances Lithium-ion Battery Performance

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
Breakthrough Anode Material Enhances Lithium-ion Battery Performance

In a breakthrough that could revolutionize the energy storage landscape, a team of researchers has unveiled a new anode material for lithium-ion batteries (LIBs). Aiming to overcome the limitations of traditional graphite anodes, which have a theoretical capacity of 372 mAh g, the team has introduced a metal-organic framework (MOF) consisting of tin (Sn), titanium (Ti), and ethylene glycol (EG).

Enhanced Energy Capacity and Sustained Electrochemical Performance

The new Sn-Ti-EG MOF has demonstrated a high specific capacity of 345 mAh g after 700 cycles at a current density of 1000 mA g. In comparison to the metal anodes like tin (Sn), bismuth (Bi), and antimony (Sb), which show higher theoretical capacities but suffer from stability issues due to expansion during charge-discharge cycles, the Sn-Ti-EG MOF exhibits superior stability and sustained electrochemical performance.

Unleashing the Power of Composite Materials

The Sn-Ti-EG MOF leverages the properties of each of its components: Sn’s high theoretical capacity, Ti’s structural stability, and EG’s role as an organic bridge facilitating electron flow. The strong interaction between Sn and carbon-oxygen species is believed to be instrumental in the high specific capacity and cyclic stability of this new anode material. The researchers’ innovative approach to anode material design is a testament to the potential of composite materials in enhancing battery performance.

Setting the Stage for Future Innovations

According to a scanning electron microscope examination, the new anode material showed no cracks after numerous cycles, further confirming its performance and stability. This groundbreaking discovery has opened up new avenues for the development of LIB anode materials, potentially leading to better battery storage capacities and scalable production. The research has been a collaborative effort, involving several contributors from the Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications, the Shanghai Synchrotron Radiation Facility, and Khalifa University, with backing from numerous Chinese science foundations and Khalifa University.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

