Boosting Trade: Ministry Encourages Participation in 4th China International Consumer Products Expo

The Ministry of Commerce is actively promoting participation in the upcoming 4th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), slated for April 13-18 in Haikou, Hainan province, to showcase Cambodian and international products, aiming to foster global trade connections.

Expanding International Presence

With the event's objective to promote products from its 44 international sister cities, the Ministry of Commerce has secured numerous booths for Cambodian traders. This strategic move, as outlined by ministry spokesperson Penn Sovicheat on March 13, aims to bolster the international visibility of Cambodian brands, encouraging local business owners to seize this opportunity to penetrate the global market. The expo, consistent with its predecessors, anticipates a significant turnout, offering a stellar platform for trading and networking.

Opportunity for Local Enterprises

Te Taingpor, president of the Federation of Associations for Small and Medium Enterprises of Cambodia (FASMEC), highlighted the expo's potential for Cambodian SMEs to exhibit their products on a grand stage. Reflecting on the success of the previous year, which saw participation from over 3,000 brands across 65 countries and territories, attracting more than 320,000 visitors, Te Taingpor views the forthcoming event as an unparalleled opportunity for local businesses to extend their reach to the Chinese and international markets.

A Larger Scale of Participation Expected

The Ministry of Commerce anticipates the 4th CICPE to surpass last year's achievements in both exhibitor and attendee numbers, setting the stage for more expansive international cooperation and trade opportunities. This optimism is shared by participants and organizers alike, who are preparing to showcase a diverse range of goods and services to an even wider audience, further strengthening trade ties and promoting cross-border commerce.

As the expo approaches, the collective enthusiasm of traders, organizers, and supporting institutions like the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce, which is bringing a collective of Italian companies to the event, underscores the expo's role as a pivotal platform for international trade and cooperation. This year's CICPE is poised to not only showcase the best of Cambodian and international products but also to catalyze significant economic and trade advancements on the global stage.