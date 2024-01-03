en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bona Film Group and TSG Entertainment: A Reinforced Partnership for a Global Cinema

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Bona Film Group and TSG Entertainment: A Reinforced Partnership for a Global Cinema

In a significant move heralding the future of international cinema, Bona Film Group Co., Ltd., a leading player in the Chinese film industry, has announced the extension and expansion of its fruitful partnership with TSG Entertainment Finance LLC. The long-standing collaboration, now moving into its ninth year, has been instrumental in the co-production of a string of successful films, including The Martian, Independence Day: Resurgence, and The Greatest Showman.

Deepening Ties, Expanding Horizons

The renewed alliance will see Bona’s involvement in several high-profile franchises. The company is poised to participate in the globally acclaimed Avatar and Deadpool franchises, while continuing its contributions to The Planet of The Apes and Alien franchises. The move marks a pivotal step in Bona’s vision to produce a diverse array of international movie genres.

A Mutual Vision for Global Cinema

Mr. Yu Dong, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Bona, expressed his enthusiasm for the continued partnership and the potential it holds for the future. Recognizing the global influence of films, he underscored the importance of this alliance in facilitating the creation of diverse and impactful cinema.

Chip Seelig, the Managing Member of TSG Entertainment, also expressed his optimism for the partnership. He highlighted the unique opportunities inherent in the Chinese market and acknowledged TSG’s ambition to contribute to its further development. The partnership with Bona and Yu Dong, he said, would be instrumental in realizing this vision.

A New Era of Collaboration

With this extended collaboration, Bona and TSG are set to redefine the global film landscape. The partnership is not just about co-investments in films; it’s about a shared vision for a diverse and inclusive global cinema. As the partnership continues to evolve, so too will the cinematic narratives that emerge from it, reflecting the dynamism and diversity of our global society.

0
Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Eramet and Vibrantz Technologies Secure Decade-Long Manganese Supply Deal

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Anil Rego Predicts Robust Earnings Growth in Indian Economy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Files Class Action Lawsuits Against Blue Ridge Bankshares and Lovesac Company

By Justice Nwafor

Cyber Capital Founder Expresses Concern Over Ethereum's Scaling Strategy

By BNN Correspondents

Hong Kong's Stock Market Decline Echoes Wall Street's Negative Trend ...
@Business · 2 mins
Hong Kong's Stock Market Decline Echoes Wall Street's Negative Trend ...
heart comment 0
Manitoba First Fund: Waiting Game for Local Enterprises

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Manitoba First Fund: Waiting Game for Local Enterprises
Levels to Close Apache Mall Outlet Amid Expansion Plans

By Justice Nwafor

Levels to Close Apache Mall Outlet Amid Expansion Plans
Canadian Dividend Stocks Show Signs of Recovery: BCE, BNS, and Suncor in Focus

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canadian Dividend Stocks Show Signs of Recovery: BCE, BNS, and Suncor in Focus
Christi’s Motivational Journey: From Sororities to Dance Floors

By Bijay Laxmi

Christi's Motivational Journey: From Sororities to Dance Floors
Latest Headlines
World News
Island Community Mental Health Grapples with 50% Increase in Demand
54 seconds
Island Community Mental Health Grapples with 50% Increase in Demand
James Monroe Mavericks Triumph in New River CTC Invitational
1 min
James Monroe Mavericks Triumph in New River CTC Invitational
Patient's Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital
1 min
Patient's Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital
Asantehene Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Bawku
1 min
Asantehene Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Bawku
Injury-hit Real Madrid Poised for Victory Against Mallorca in Upcoming La Liga Clash
1 min
Injury-hit Real Madrid Poised for Victory Against Mallorca in Upcoming La Liga Clash
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
2 mins
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies' Selection Panel
2 mins
Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies' Selection Panel
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
2 mins
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
2 mins
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
16 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app