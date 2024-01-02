Bohai Sea’s Public Routes: A New Navigation Safety Measure

In an effort to bolster navigation safety in the Bohai Sea and its eastern waters, Huatai Insurance Agency & Consultant Service has divulged details of the establishment of public routes. These routes are aimed at systematically organizing the traffic flow of merchant ships in the region. The Marine Safety Administration (MSA) has divided these routes into three types: two-way main routes, two-way feeder routes, and recommended routes.

An Organized Approach to Maritime Traffic Flow

The Bohai Sea, a significant maritime area, witnesses a wealth of merchant ships entering, exiting, or moving within its ports. The implementation of these public routes, not mandated but highly suggested, serves as a foundation for route planning for these vessels. The Marine Safety Administration, in collaboration with Tianjin, Liaoning, Hebei, and Shandong MSA, has introduced 27 main public routes, effective since December 18, 2023.

Understanding the Route System

The system’s center line turning points serve as positional and directional markers but are not recommended for navigation. Factors such as natural or navigational conditions might limit the routes’ theoretical width, requiring ships to navigate within the breadth of the navigable waters. They are also required to adhere to the Collision Regulations (COLREGS) and any special provisions set by the MSA.

Navigational Precautions and Compliance

Vessels are expected to be vigilant about changes in water depth to avoid grounding. They are also urged to exercise extreme caution when entering, exiting, or crossing routes, especially in areas with dense traffic or intersections. Navigation should be to the right of the center line where possible. Route planning should consider the ship’s characteristics and the current sea environment, referencing the latest nautical charts and publications. Despite the recommended passage provided by the public route system, the onus of ensuring safe navigation falls ultimately on the master and crew of each vessel.