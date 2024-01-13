en English
Aviation

Boeing’s Crisis Deepens: An Opportunity for China’s Aviation Industry?

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:10 pm EST
Boeing's Crisis Deepens: An Opportunity for China's Aviation Industry?

In the wake of a recent incident where a door panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines plane, the grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 jets ‘indefinitely’ has sent shockwaves through the aviation industry. This incident has led to heightened scrutiny of the US-based aerospace giant Boeing, with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposing additional requirements before the 737 Max 9 jets can return to service.

Increased Oversight on Boeing

The FAA is now requiring Boeing to provide additional data before the agency approves inspection and maintenance procedures that airlines must complete to resume flights. This move signifies a hardening government stance toward Boeing, a company that has been under the microscope for years due to two deadly, high-profile crashes. The recent incident has further spooked airlines and authorities, leading to an order for dozens of 737-Boeing Max aircraft in the US to stay grounded.

Delta Air Lines’ Response and the Airbus-Boeing Rivalry

Amidst the ongoing challenges faced by Boeing, Delta Air Lines reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2 billion, announcing the purchase of 20 Airbus A350s. This move has sparked discussions around the competition between Airbus A350 and Boeing 787. Despite the prevailing concerns, Delta also committed to buying 100 Boeing 737 Max 10 planes, indicating a complex and nuanced relationship between airlines and aircraft manufacturers.

Potential Opportunity for China’s Aviation Industry

While the Western aviation world grapples with these challenges, there is increasing speculation about a potential opportunity for China to make significant advances with its own airliner. Western skepticism towards China’s aviation efforts has been prevalent, but the current circumstances might lead to a shift in perception.

Safety Concerns and the Need for Thorough Inspection

Boeing’s manufacturing and design processes are under intense scrutiny due to recent incidents involving loose bolts and other critical components in their aircraft. The lack of redundant failsafes has raised concerns about the safety and reliability of Boeing’s planes. Warning lights indicating depressurization issues were ignored, raising further questions about the response to potential safety concerns. Multiple causes and multiple fixes for accidents have been highlighted, emphasizing the need for a thorough inspection and maintenance process. The ongoing issue has led to concerns about the overall reliability and safety of Boeing’s aircraft.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

