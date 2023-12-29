Boeing’s 737 MAX Returns to Service in China: Signal of Industry Recovery

In a significant move marking the end of a turbulent period, Boeing’s 737 MAX jets have resumed operations in Chinese airlines. The announcement came from Boeing China’s CEO, Liu Qing, at the close of 2023, signaling the full return of the fleet after a global grounding in 2019. The grounding was a consequence of two fatal accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia that shook the aviation industry.

Resurgence of 737 MAX Jets After Grounding

The reintroduction of the 737 MAX began on a global scale in late 2020, following modifications to the aircraft and updated pilot training. However, Chinese carriers only started to reintroduce the jets in January 2023. With nearly 100 aircraft in China’s civil aviation 737 MAX fleet, the complete resumption of service is a significant milestone for the aviation sector. The resumption of operations indicates the industry’s resilience, having weathered the storm of the grounding and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boeing’s Deliveries to Chinese Clients

Alongside the return of the 737 MAX, Boeing has also begun delivering new aircraft to its Chinese clients. The first direct delivery of a 787 Dreamliner to China since 2019 recently took place. This development is viewed as a potential sign of improving relations between Boeing and China. Trade tensions between China and the U.S. had resulted in a halt in new orders from China since 2017. Resuming full deliveries of the 737 MAX would significantly bolster Boeing’s financial standing by reducing its inventory through the delivery of planes that were previously on hold.

A Positive Sign for the Aviation Industry

Liu Qing’s announcement carries weight beyond just the resumption of operations. It stands as a testament to the industry’s recovery and growth, despite setbacks. The return of the 737 MAX has been achieved without compromising safety, with Boeing urging airlines to inspect newer jets for possible loose bolts in the rudder control system. The full return of the 737 MAX fleet and the resumption of aircraft deliveries to Chinese clients mark important steps in the ongoing recovery and expansion of the aviation sector.