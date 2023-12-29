en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Boeing 737 MAX Returns to Chinese Skies, Signifying Aviation Sector Recovery

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 12:58 am EST
Boeing 737 MAX Returns to Chinese Skies, Signifying Aviation Sector Recovery

China’s aviation industry is witnessing a significant recovery as its airlines have fully resumed the operation of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. This breakthrough was announced by Boeing China’s CEO, Liu Qing, in a recent social media post. This development marks a notable turnaround for the aircraft model, which had been previously grounded globally following two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

(Read Also: Chinese Ink Brand Revives Legacy with Innovative Colored Inks)

The Revival of Boeing 737 MAX

The reintroduction of the 737 MAX into China’s aviation fleet comes at a time when the industry is striving to recover from the setbacks caused by the grounding and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The re-emergence of the aircraft is seen as a significant step towards the normalization of operations and growth within the industry. Notably, Air China, a member of Star Alliance, plans to resume the Beijing Capital – Hanoi route in late-January 2024 with two weekly flights using Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Safety Measures and Inspections

While the return of the 737 MAX marks a step forward, Boeing is not taking any chances with safety. The company is urging airlines to inspect newer 737 MAX jets for a possible loose bolt in the rudder control system. This recommendation was issued after an international operator discovered a bolt with a missing nut during routine maintenance. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is closely monitoring the inspections and will consider additional action if necessary. This issue, however, does not affect older-model 737 Next Generation planes.

(Read Also: Italian Businessman Marvels at China’s Economic Growth: A Tale from Foshan

Signs of Industry’s Recovery and Growth

The news from Boeing indicates a delivery of new planes to Chinese clients, signifying a recovery and expansion in the aviation sector. The CEO of Boeing China, Liu Qing, confirmed this in his social media post by stating that the company has delivered new planes to Chinese clients. This is a positive sign of the industry’s recovery and growth, and a testament to the resilience of the aviation sector amidst global challenges.

Read More

0
Aviation China Transportation
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

From Aviation to Tech: Halynne Shi's Unconventional Career Journey

By BNN Correspondents

The Airbus A380: A Tale of Shifting Paradigms in Aviation

By Rafia Tasleem

Aviation Industry Rocked by Scandal of Falsified Spare Parts Records

By BNN Correspondents

Airbus A380: A Journey from Struggle to Resurgence

By Israel Ojoko

Global Aviation Industry Rocked by Counterfeit Parts Scandal ...
@Aviation · 6 hours
Global Aviation Industry Rocked by Counterfeit Parts Scandal ...
heart comment 0
Indian Air Force Aims to Extend Sukhoi-30 MKI Life, Push for Indigenization

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Air Force Aims to Extend Sukhoi-30 MKI Life, Push for Indigenization
The Turbulence of Airline Seat Switching: A Comprehensive Analysis

By Rafia Tasleem

The Turbulence of Airline Seat Switching: A Comprehensive Analysis
Unprecedented Security Breach at Cathay Pacific: Woman Boards Flight Without Boarding Pass

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Unprecedented Security Breach at Cathay Pacific: Woman Boards Flight Without Boarding Pass
Safety Concerns Surface as Major Airlines Embark on Unprecedented Hiring Spree

By BNN Correspondents

Safety Concerns Surface as Major Airlines Embark on Unprecedented Hiring Spree
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
22 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
27 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
31 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
32 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
34 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
37 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
44 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
45 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
45 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
27 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
44 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
47 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app