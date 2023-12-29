Boeing 737 MAX Returns to Chinese Skies, Signifying Aviation Sector Recovery

China’s aviation industry is witnessing a significant recovery as its airlines have fully resumed the operation of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. This breakthrough was announced by Boeing China’s CEO, Liu Qing, in a recent social media post. This development marks a notable turnaround for the aircraft model, which had been previously grounded globally following two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

The Revival of Boeing 737 MAX

The reintroduction of the 737 MAX into China’s aviation fleet comes at a time when the industry is striving to recover from the setbacks caused by the grounding and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The re-emergence of the aircraft is seen as a significant step towards the normalization of operations and growth within the industry. Notably, Air China, a member of Star Alliance, plans to resume the Beijing Capital – Hanoi route in late-January 2024 with two weekly flights using Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Safety Measures and Inspections

While the return of the 737 MAX marks a step forward, Boeing is not taking any chances with safety. The company is urging airlines to inspect newer 737 MAX jets for a possible loose bolt in the rudder control system. This recommendation was issued after an international operator discovered a bolt with a missing nut during routine maintenance. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is closely monitoring the inspections and will consider additional action if necessary. This issue, however, does not affect older-model 737 Next Generation planes.

Signs of Industry’s Recovery and Growth

The news from Boeing indicates a delivery of new planes to Chinese clients, signifying a recovery and expansion in the aviation sector. The CEO of Boeing China, Liu Qing, confirmed this in his social media post by stating that the company has delivered new planes to Chinese clients. This is a positive sign of the industry’s recovery and growth, and a testament to the resilience of the aviation sector amidst global challenges.

