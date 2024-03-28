Bo Zhang, Linked to Hunter Biden, Faces Legal Battle Over Millions Owed to NYC Designer

Bo Zhang, a Chinese business executive with ties to Hunter Biden, finds himself entangled in a legal confrontation, accused of failing to fulfill financial commitments amounting to millions to Jacob Barton, a New York-based designer renowned for his work on the National September 11 Memorial and Museum. This dispute has shed light on Zhang's business connections and raised questions about his whereabouts after an arbitration ruling favored Barton, demanding Zhang to pay nearly $5.7 million in compensation.

Advertisment

Origins of the Dispute

The roots of the legal battle trace back to October 2020, when Zhang's entity, Harves Bridge, and Barton's company, Local Projects, decided to form DreamCube Innovations LLC. This venture aimed to design and construct interactive sports gaming centers across China, capitalizing on the popularity of sports like basketball and soccer. Despite the ambitious plans and a previous track record of successful projects, Barton claims that Zhang defaulted on over $4 million in payments, forcing him to seek arbitration to recover the owed funds.

Arbitration and Attempts to Locate Zhang

Advertisment

In September, an arbitration panel ruled in Barton's favor, ordering Zhang to compensate him with almost $5.7 million. However, locating Zhang for payment has proven to be a Herculean task. Barton's efforts to find Zhang in China, including hiring Dacheng, the largest law firm in China, have been futile, suggesting Zhang might be actively evading legal responsibilities. This situation has escalated to the point where Barton sought permission to serve Zhang with legal papers electronically, a testament to the challenges faced in holding international parties accountable.

Implications and Broader Context

Zhang's connection to Hunter Biden and the intricate web of international business dealings underscore the complexities and potential pitfalls of cross-border partnerships. This case not only highlights the challenges of international litigation but also raises questions about the accountability of individuals who navigate between the spheres of business and politics. As Barton continues his pursuit for justice, the outcome of this legal battle could set a precedent for similar cases in the future, emphasizing the importance of due diligence and transparency in international business ventures.