‘Blossoms Shanghai’: A Nostalgic Journey into 1990s Capitalist China

China Central Television (CCTV) is riding high on the success wave of its latest television series, ‘Blossoms Shanghai’. This 30-part high-budget drama, first broadcasted on December 27th, has not only garnered a large audience but has also sparked a resurgence of nostalgia for the early days of capitalism in 1990s Shanghai. Unlike the recent patriotic narratives propagated under Xi Jinping’s leadership, this series shines a spotlight on capitalist heroes, a shift that has resonated deeply with the Chinese public.

Unfolding the Narrative

The plotline of ‘Blossoms Shanghai’ is woven around a group of gritty entrepreneurs who are seen engaging in deal-making, sharing stock tips, and strategizing against rivals amidst a backdrop of a lush and electrifying nightlife. Directed by the acclaimed figure of the Hong Kong film industry, Wong Kar-wai, the series has successfully struck a chord with the masses, rekindling memories of a time when the wheel of fortune could be turned around with a blend of luck, connections, and sheer hard work.

A Tactical Move Amidst Economic Challenges

The state’s endorsement of the drama series is viewed as a strategic move aimed at boosting consumer sentiment and providing reassurance to the private sector in the face of post-pandemic economic hurdles. The protagonist, A Bao, personifies the entrepreneurial spirit as a former factory worker making his way through the labyrinth of the stock market and trade. The series portrays capitalism as an exhilarating yet ruthless pursuit.

Public Reactions and Cultural Impact

However, the drama doesn’t touch on the widespread official corruption that was a rampant reality of the actual 1990s. Public reactions to the show are as diverse as they are intense, with sentiments varying based on age, social status, and geographic location. While some viewers relish the nostalgia of the past, others feel the weight of modern life or question the value of such nostalgia. The series has morphed into a cultural phenomenon, luring crowds to filming locations and fueling debates about China’s social and economic transformation.