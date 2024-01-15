en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

‘Blossoms Shanghai’: A Nostalgic Journey into 1990s Capitalist China

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
‘Blossoms Shanghai’: A Nostalgic Journey into 1990s Capitalist China

China Central Television (CCTV) is riding high on the success wave of its latest television series, ‘Blossoms Shanghai’. This 30-part high-budget drama, first broadcasted on December 27th, has not only garnered a large audience but has also sparked a resurgence of nostalgia for the early days of capitalism in 1990s Shanghai. Unlike the recent patriotic narratives propagated under Xi Jinping’s leadership, this series shines a spotlight on capitalist heroes, a shift that has resonated deeply with the Chinese public.

Unfolding the Narrative

The plotline of ‘Blossoms Shanghai’ is woven around a group of gritty entrepreneurs who are seen engaging in deal-making, sharing stock tips, and strategizing against rivals amidst a backdrop of a lush and electrifying nightlife. Directed by the acclaimed figure of the Hong Kong film industry, Wong Kar-wai, the series has successfully struck a chord with the masses, rekindling memories of a time when the wheel of fortune could be turned around with a blend of luck, connections, and sheer hard work.

A Tactical Move Amidst Economic Challenges

The state’s endorsement of the drama series is viewed as a strategic move aimed at boosting consumer sentiment and providing reassurance to the private sector in the face of post-pandemic economic hurdles. The protagonist, A Bao, personifies the entrepreneurial spirit as a former factory worker making his way through the labyrinth of the stock market and trade. The series portrays capitalism as an exhilarating yet ruthless pursuit.

Public Reactions and Cultural Impact

However, the drama doesn’t touch on the widespread official corruption that was a rampant reality of the actual 1990s. Public reactions to the show are as diverse as they are intense, with sentiments varying based on age, social status, and geographic location. While some viewers relish the nostalgia of the past, others feel the weight of modern life or question the value of such nostalgia. The series has morphed into a cultural phenomenon, luring crowds to filming locations and fueling debates about China’s social and economic transformation.

0
China Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
27 seconds ago
Wilmar Subsidiary Denies Involvement in $725 Million Trade Fraud
Amidst allegations of a significant trade fraud, a Chinese subsidiary of Wilmar International Ltd., a prominent Asian food company, has rebutted the claims. The subsidiary in question, Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., is accused of being partially accountable for a fraud that led to a fiscal loss of $725 million for a state-owned enterprise. Allegations
Wilmar Subsidiary Denies Involvement in $725 Million Trade Fraud
Apple Counters Competition with Rare Discounts in China
2 mins ago
Apple Counters Competition with Rare Discounts in China
Naturalisation in Football: A Tale of Two Teams, Hong Kong and Mainland China
4 mins ago
Naturalisation in Football: A Tale of Two Teams, Hong Kong and Mainland China
Apple Offers Rare Promotional Discount in China Amid Intense Competition
1 min ago
Apple Offers Rare Promotional Discount in China Amid Intense Competition
SF Airlines Launches New Air Cargo Route: Ezhou to Lahore
2 mins ago
SF Airlines Launches New Air Cargo Route: Ezhou to Lahore
China Sways Pacific Island Nation to Isolate Taiwan Following Democratic Elections
2 mins ago
China Sways Pacific Island Nation to Isolate Taiwan Following Democratic Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Polish President Vetoes Dismissal of Top Prosecutor, Posing Challenge to Judicial Reform
11 seconds
Polish President Vetoes Dismissal of Top Prosecutor, Posing Challenge to Judicial Reform
Jimmy Carter's Underdog Victory: How the 1976 Iowa Caucus Shaped Presidential Campaigns
15 seconds
Jimmy Carter's Underdog Victory: How the 1976 Iowa Caucus Shaped Presidential Campaigns
President Biden's Campaign Amasses Record-breaking $97 Million in Q4
20 seconds
President Biden's Campaign Amasses Record-breaking $97 Million in Q4
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023, Faces Challenges
20 seconds
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023, Faces Challenges
Sunday Light: A Breakthrough in Indoor Lighting Mimics Natural Sunlight
21 seconds
Sunday Light: A Breakthrough in Indoor Lighting Mimics Natural Sunlight
An Evening of Insight: News, Politics, and History in Prime Time
28 seconds
An Evening of Insight: News, Politics, and History in Prime Time
From Bullied Schoolgirl to Gladiator Diamond: The Inspiring Journey of Livi Sheldon
28 seconds
From Bullied Schoolgirl to Gladiator Diamond: The Inspiring Journey of Livi Sheldon
Fremantle Football Team Braces Heat for Rigorous Pre-Season Training
42 seconds
Fremantle Football Team Braces Heat for Rigorous Pre-Season Training
Halloween Creativity, Soccer Dreams, Health Advice, and Digital Safety
52 seconds
Halloween Creativity, Soccer Dreams, Health Advice, and Digital Safety
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 min
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
6 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
29 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
58 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app