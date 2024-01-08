en English
China

Beyond Clash of Civilizations: An Introduction to China’s Global Civilization Initiative

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
In an age where the world grows increasingly intertwined, the idea of inevitable cultural clashes, as proposed by Harvard political scientist Samuel Huntington, has drawn its fair share of criticism. Coined post-Cold War, the “clash of civilizations” theory asserts that the primary global conflicts will arise from differences in culture and civilization, rather than economic or class-based issues. The theory paints a picture of the West grappling with mounting challenges from non-Western civilizations.

Huntington’s Theory: A Western-Centric Perspective

Huntington’s theory, though impactful, has been scrutinized for its Western-centric viewpoint and its potential role in justifying containment strategies against rising economies like China. Critics argue that the theory fails to consider the benefits of economic globalization, modern communication, and the integration of interests among nations. They point to the significance of diversity, equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusivity among civilizations.

China’s Response: The Global Civilization Initiative

In response to these criticisms and as an antidote to the divisive concept of a ‘clash of civilizations,’ China launched the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) in March 2023. The GCI seeks to promote the inclusive coexistence and mutual learning among different civilizations, fostering international exchanges and cooperation. The initiative aims to break down barriers to human exchanges and contribute to the harmonious coexistence of civilizations.

Fostering Civilizational Diversity and Common Progress

The authors of the article, Yu Jiang and Jia Ding of the Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Studies Center, advocate for a global development trend that respects civilizational diversity and works towards common progress. They underline the importance of establishing mutual understanding and cooperation among civilizations for the continuous advancement of humanity. The GCI aligns with China’s vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, a concept that has been incorporated into UN resolutions and recognized globally. Moreover, it is linked to China’s people-centered philosophy and the United Nations-centered international order, with specific examples of its impact seen in countries like Cambodia and Pakistan.

The Global Civilization Initiative, despite its recent inception, has received enthusiastic responses from the international community and has been incorporated into resolutions and declarations of various multilateral mechanisms. The initiative stands as a beacon of hope for a world grappling with global changes, emphasizing the need for countries to realize their shared destiny and work towards a world of peace, security, prosperity, and progress.

China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

