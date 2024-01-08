Belt and Road Group Launches Operations in Qatar, Promising Boost in Chinese Investments

The Belt and Road Group, a conglomerate of four international companies from Hong Kong and China, has recently launched operations in Qatar in a move aimed at attracting more Chinese investments into the country. The group’s chairman, Pegasus Wong, underscored Qatar’s advantageous strategic location, its advanced infrastructure, and lucrative business opportunities in the GCC countries as key factors behind this decision.

Belt and Road Group: A Gateway to the Gulf

Qatar, gaining increased visibility through the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is viewed by Wong as an ideal gateway to the Gulf region and beyond. This move is part of China’s broader strategy to strengthen its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) by fostering partnerships with key players in the Middle East. The focus of these partnerships would span various sectors including new energy, high technology, AI, and electric vehicles, among others.

Establishing Partnerships for Growth

The Belt and Road Group has already hit the ground running, having established partnerships with prominent entities such as the LuLu Group and Qatar Post. The group’s ambitions extend further, with plans to engage in airport and port development collaborations, as well as partnerships with mid-sized companies. By doing so, the group aims to enhance cooperation between businesses in China, Hong Kong, and Qatar, thereby promoting excellence across diverse industries.

Shared Principles and Future Collaborations

The event also saw Qaiser Nawab, the president of the Belt and Road Initiative for Sustainable Development (BRISD), sharing his insights. Nawab praised the shared principles of coexistence, mutual benefit, and sustainability between the BRI and Pakistan. He also highlighted the geo-economic significance of Qatar and the vast potential it holds for global business expansion. The goal, according to Nawab, is to foster economic prosperity while addressing global challenges. A cooperative agreement was also signed between BRISD and the Belt and Road Trading and Contracting. This agreement seeks to further initiatives in emerging technologies, IT, climate change, and renewable energy.