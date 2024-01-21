Beijing's Ambitious Economic and Digital Transformation Plan for 2024

Beijing, the capital city of China, is all set to redefine its economic landscape in 2024. Under the dynamic leadership of Mayor Yin Yong, Beijing is aiming for a robust 5 percent year-on-year growth in its regional gross domestic product (GDP). The city's GDP surged to nearly 4.4 trillion yuan in 2023, with a solid year-on-year growth of 5.2 percent. The digital economy contributed an impressive 42.9 percent to the regional GDP, spotlighting Beijing's digital prowess.

Digital Economy and Infrastructure Development

In 2023, Beijing fortified its digital infrastructure by erecting 30,000 new 5G base stations, securing the leading national spot with 49 5G base stations per ten thousand people. The city has also made significant strides in artificial intelligence (AI), with 24 generative AI products becoming publicly accessible. This represents almost half of China's total AI products. Furthermore, Beijing has established a high-level autonomous driving demonstration zone, covering 160 square kilometers and facilitating the testing and deployment of 775 autonomous vehicles across eight different scenarios.

Consumer Market Stimulus

As part of its economic strategy, Beijing is focusing on transitioning from post-pandemic recovery to sustained expansion by boosting its consumption potential. As one of China's five pilot international consumption center cities, Beijing plans to revamp traditional business districts, create international consumption experience zones, stimulate bulk consumption, and bolster service consumption. The city's total market consumption surged by 10.2 percent year on year in 2023, with total retail sales of consumer goods reaching 1.45 trillion yuan, marking a 4.8 percent year-on-year increase.

Business Environment Optimization

Beijing is also aiming to optimize its business environment in 2024 by implementing comprehensive measures. The city's vision is to create a world-class business environment characterized by market orientation, rule of law, convenience, and internationalization. It plans to standardize procedures for administrative licensing matters, deepen reforms, and advance comprehensive supervision through integrated approaches.

Ecological Progress

In addition to its economic and digital advancements, Beijing has made substantial progress in ecological development. The city's forest coverage rate has increased to 44.9 percent, earning it the title of "National Forest City." In 2023, Beijing planted 15,000 mu (1,000 hectares) of trees and opened 60 new parks to the public. The city has consistently met national standards for air quality, with the average concentration of PM2.5 reaching 32 micrograms per cubic meter.

Beijing's comprehensive plan for 2024 reflects its commitment to economic growth, digital transformation, consumer market stimulus, business environment optimization, and ecological progress. As Beijing continues to advance on this trajectory, it will further solidify its position as a global economic and technological powerhouse.