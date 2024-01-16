Beijing Launches Groundbreaking Road Test of Unmanned Police Patrol Cars

In a pioneering move, Beijing has launched a groundbreaking road test of unmanned police patrol cars, becoming the first city in China to take this stride. The city's high-level autonomous driving demonstration area witnessed the deployment of 15 self-driving patrol cars on Tuesday. These cutting-edge vehicles, developed by Neolix, are now performing various police duties around the clock. They are working in collaboration with officers from the Daxing Branch of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau in a 60 square km area within the 160 square km autonomous driving demonstration zone.

Revolutionizing Police Duties with Autonomous Technology

The duties performed by these self-driving patrol cars span from routine patrolling to security for large-scale events, public announcements, issuing warnings, and conducting emergency rescue operations. The advanced robotics behind these vehicles is poised to revolutionize the way police duties are carried out, offering a glimpse into the future of law enforcement.

Level 4 Autonomous Driving Technology

These patrol cars are not just self-driving but are equipped with Level 4 autonomous driving technology. This sophisticated technology allows the cars to autonomously replace their batteries in a stunning 30 seconds and cover a driving range of 100 kilometers. They also feature advanced sensor systems with a 360-degree detection capability and a range of 120 meters, ensuring maximum efficiency and safety.

Unmanned Patrols within a Smart City Network

The cars will patrol within the autonomous driving demonstration zone, established in September 2020. This zone is designed with intelligent connected roads and a smart city network to facilitate and test autonomous driving technology. As of now, 28 vehicle testing companies are active in the area, with over 800 vehicles engaged in testing and commercial exploration. Together, they have accumulated more than 20 million km in test mileage, making it a bustling hub of autonomous vehicle development.