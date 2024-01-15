Beijing Hosts Diplomatic Intangible Cultural Heritage Gala

On January 11, Beijing was the epicenter of a cultural explosion, hosting the Diplomatic Intangible Cultural Heritage Gala. This was a landmark event designed to boost international cooperation and exchange in the realm of intangible cultural heritage. The brainchild of several committees, the gala was a testament to the collective endeavors of the Global Cultural Diplomacy Committee, the Intangible Cultural Heritage Research Institute of Chinese Place Names Magazine Agency, and the organizing committee of the World Inheritors of Intangible Cultural Heritage Conference.

Global Cultural Diplomacy in Action

Attracting diplomatic envoys from over 80 countries, including Cuba, Colombia, Malawi, Chad, Portugal, Argentina, Slovenia, Spain, and Venezuela, the gala was truly a global affair. It was not just the diplomatic corps that took center stage; the event was a melting pot of cultural sector leaders, experts, inheritors of intangible cultural heritage, scholars, representative enterprises, and media professionals from diverse fields.

Cultural Showcase at its Best

The gala was far from a staid diplomatic gathering. Instead, it was a vibrant showcase of an array of cultural presentations. A fashion show featuring traditional costumes of Chinese ethnic groups, performances of Chinese folk songs, acrobatics, drum dancing, and even traditional dances from Malaysia and Russia were the highlights of the event.

Fostering Youth Participation in Cultural Heritage

Moreover, the event underlined the talents of several young inheritors of intangible cultural heritage. It was not just a platform for showcasing their skills but also an opportunity to promote cultural heritage preservation. This gesture emphasized the importance of involving the younger generation in preserving and carrying forward the rich tapestry of intangible cultural heritage.