en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Beijing Hosts Diplomatic Intangible Cultural Heritage Gala

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
Beijing Hosts Diplomatic Intangible Cultural Heritage Gala

On January 11, Beijing was the epicenter of a cultural explosion, hosting the Diplomatic Intangible Cultural Heritage Gala. This was a landmark event designed to boost international cooperation and exchange in the realm of intangible cultural heritage. The brainchild of several committees, the gala was a testament to the collective endeavors of the Global Cultural Diplomacy Committee, the Intangible Cultural Heritage Research Institute of Chinese Place Names Magazine Agency, and the organizing committee of the World Inheritors of Intangible Cultural Heritage Conference.

Global Cultural Diplomacy in Action

Attracting diplomatic envoys from over 80 countries, including Cuba, Colombia, Malawi, Chad, Portugal, Argentina, Slovenia, Spain, and Venezuela, the gala was truly a global affair. It was not just the diplomatic corps that took center stage; the event was a melting pot of cultural sector leaders, experts, inheritors of intangible cultural heritage, scholars, representative enterprises, and media professionals from diverse fields.

Cultural Showcase at its Best

The gala was far from a staid diplomatic gathering. Instead, it was a vibrant showcase of an array of cultural presentations. A fashion show featuring traditional costumes of Chinese ethnic groups, performances of Chinese folk songs, acrobatics, drum dancing, and even traditional dances from Malaysia and Russia were the highlights of the event.

Fostering Youth Participation in Cultural Heritage

Moreover, the event underlined the talents of several young inheritors of intangible cultural heritage. It was not just a platform for showcasing their skills but also an opportunity to promote cultural heritage preservation. This gesture emphasized the importance of involving the younger generation in preserving and carrying forward the rich tapestry of intangible cultural heritage.

0
China International Relations
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
1 min ago
Possible Stake Sale in BMW Joint Venture by Brilliance China Automotive Holdings
In a development that could signify a major shake-up in the global automotive industry, Brilliance China Automotive Holdings, currently grappling with a formidable financial decision, may see its largest shareholder parting with a 25% stake in its joint venture with BMW. This information, first reported by Bloomberg News, involves exploratory discussions with several Chinese automobile
Possible Stake Sale in BMW Joint Venture by Brilliance China Automotive Holdings
Viking Unveils Three Exclusive Itineraries in China for 2024
27 mins ago
Viking Unveils Three Exclusive Itineraries in China for 2024
China Southern Airlines Halts Boeing 737 Max Deliveries Amid Safety Concerns
32 mins ago
China Southern Airlines Halts Boeing 737 Max Deliveries Amid Safety Concerns
Haval Reveals Second-Generation H9: A Blend of Retro Design and Modern Engineering
2 mins ago
Haval Reveals Second-Generation H9: A Blend of Retro Design and Modern Engineering
China's Nostalgia Wave Fuels Demand for Vintage 1996 Calendars
12 mins ago
China's Nostalgia Wave Fuels Demand for Vintage 1996 Calendars
itel A70: A Budget Smartphone Mimicking the iPhone's Design and Features
15 mins ago
itel A70: A Budget Smartphone Mimicking the iPhone's Design and Features
Latest Headlines
World News
Rep. Duterte's Legislative and Social Service Achievements Reported
54 seconds
Rep. Duterte's Legislative and Social Service Achievements Reported
UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps Outlines National Security Strategy
1 min
UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps Outlines National Security Strategy
Kalonzo Musyoka Gears Up for 2027 Presidential Race Amid National Support
1 min
Kalonzo Musyoka Gears Up for 2027 Presidential Race Amid National Support
Gemma Dryburgh: Rising Star Ready for 2024 LPGA Season Amid Growing Recognition for Women's Golf
1 min
Gemma Dryburgh: Rising Star Ready for 2024 LPGA Season Amid Growing Recognition for Women's Golf
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
1 min
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
2 mins
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
'Breathless Pune': A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus
2 mins
'Breathless Pune': A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus
Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group's 'Dangerous Friends' Classification
2 mins
Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group's 'Dangerous Friends' Classification
Technical Glitch Disqualifies Indian Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu from Asian Olympic Qualifiers
2 mins
Technical Glitch Disqualifies Indian Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu from Asian Olympic Qualifiers
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app