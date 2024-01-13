en English
China

Beijing Criticizes German Minister’s Remarks on South China Sea

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:47 pm EST
Beijing has responded vehemently to remarks made by the German Defense Minister concerning the South China Sea, underscoring the mounting international tensions over this strategically vital region. The minister’s criticism of China’s activities and stance in the South China Sea has been met with a sharp rebuke from China’s Foreign Ministry, which defended Beijing’s claims and actions as being in accordance with historical rights and international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Beijing Rejects German Minister’s Criticism

China’s Foreign Ministry referred to the German minister’s comments as ‘unwarranted,’ arguing that Beijing’s approach to the South China Sea issue is rooted in historical rights and the principles of international law. China has consistently maintained that its claims over the South China Sea are legitimate, despite criticism and territorial disputes with several Southeast Asian nations.

International Controversy over the South China Sea

The South China Sea has long been a source of international controversy, with multiple nations, including China, claiming sovereignty over the region. The area holds significant strategic importance due to its shipping lanes, abundant natural resources, and military relevance. The recent exchange between China and Germany highlights the escalating tensions surrounding this contentious issue.

Call for Objectivity and Fairness

China’s Foreign Ministry urged the German government to adopt an objective and fair stance on the South China Sea issue. The ministry cautioned against making statements that could potentially escalate tensions in the region, emphasizing the need for diplomatic dialogue and cooperation in resolving disputes. The situation underlines the complexity of international diplomacy and the delicate balance of power in the South China Sea.

China Germany International Relations
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

