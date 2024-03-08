Bargain Hunt Unveils Record £390K Chinese Ewer, Saving It from Charity Shop Fate

When you think of Bargain Hunt's most valuable item of all time, a bright-yellow 'teapot' is not the image that immediately springs to mind. However, taking the illustrious title of the show's most prized possession is an 18th Century Chinese 'teapot' - which was nearly thrown away in a spring clean. Branding the item as the 'most important item ever sold', Bargain Hunt expert Charles Hanson managed to flog the pot for an eye-watering £390,000 at auction. The 'rare Chinese wine ewer' had been collecting dust in a Derbyshire attic for 50 years before being brought onto the show. The astonishing find was brought into the salesroom, as one curious client wanted to make sure the china piece was worth anything before donating it to a charity shop.

Discovery of a Lifetime

The valuable antique, previously inherited from World War II serviceman Ronald Wadsworth, who was a Burma Star medal owner, left experts astonished. Describing it as the 'ultimate Bargain Hunt find', auctioneer Charles Hanson told host Natasha Raskin Sharp on the repeated 2023 episode that the ewer was 'only one of three known'. The other two 'very sacred, very important and very rare' ceremonial ewers currently sit in two museums located in Beijing and Taiwan. According to Hanson, the 18th Century ceremonial teapot would have been used to hold water in Chinese Emperor Qianlong's court. He added: 'Emperor Qianlong, who was that great Emperor of the Arts, wanted his Beijing enamellist to make the very best. And the quality is simply out of this world.'

Historical Significance and Auction Fever

Initially believed to be worth £150, the item's precious item was bought by the pre-auction owner's grandfather in the 1940s. The construction worker discussed how he felt about the illustrious find going on auction to the BBC in 2020. 'I'm thrilled, this will change a few things for us all.' 'I sat and watched the auction live at home with my brother and family, it was tense, I got a few cans of Guinness in beforehand.' 'We'll be going for a drink tonight and toasting granddad.' Revealing the ewer was only one of three to exist in the entire world, Charles said: 'It's probably what Faberge is to Russians and what imperial enamel is to Chinese billionaires.'

The Legacy of a Rare Find

This event not only highlights the hidden treasures that lurk in attics and basements around the world but also underscores the importance of expert evaluation in uncovering the true value of seemingly ordinary items. The story of this rare Chinese ewer serves as a testament to the unexpected ways in which history, art, and personal legacy can converge, creating moments of astonishing revelation and significant financial windfall. As viewers and enthusiasts of Bargain Hunt and antique hunting, this remarkable sale reminds us of the potential value and history every item in our home might hold, waiting just to be discovered.