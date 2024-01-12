Bank of East Asia Inaugurates Strategic Hub in Qianhai: A Milestone in Greater Bay Area Development

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (BEA) recently marked an epoch-making event in its 105-year history, celebrating the inauguration of its strategic hub in Qianhai. This development signifies the bank’s commitment to the expansion and development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

BEA’s Strategic Move Towards GBA Development

Among the attendees of the inauguration ceremony were the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, executives from BEA, local officials from the Qianhai Authority, and representatives from other Chinese Mainland government bodies. The presence of such key figures underscored the importance of this strategic development for both the region and the bank. The hub in Qianhai will facilitate closer collaboration within the BEA Group and provide seamless cross-boundary services to its customers.

BEA’s Presence Across GBA Cities

BEA has built a significant presence across all nine GBA cities in Mainland China, offering a variety of banking services leveraging both onshore and offshore platforms. The bank’s new Qianhai hub is a testament to its enduring commitment to the region.

Innovation at the Heart of BEA’s Qianhai Hub

Furthermore, the bank is keen on driving innovation, with the Qianhai hub housing a fintech innovation center called BEAST, a Data Lab, and other subsidiaries. The Qianhai BEAST platform connects BEA with the fintech community, fostering collaboration and co-creation of solutions for both the bank and its customers. As part of its evolution, BEA has refreshed its brand identity to reflect its sustainable, digital-led, and customer-centric approach.