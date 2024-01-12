en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Bank of East Asia Inaugurates Strategic Hub in Qianhai: A Milestone in Greater Bay Area Development

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:36 am EST
Bank of East Asia Inaugurates Strategic Hub in Qianhai: A Milestone in Greater Bay Area Development

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (BEA) recently marked an epoch-making event in its 105-year history, celebrating the inauguration of its strategic hub in Qianhai. This development signifies the bank’s commitment to the expansion and development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

BEA’s Strategic Move Towards GBA Development

Among the attendees of the inauguration ceremony were the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, executives from BEA, local officials from the Qianhai Authority, and representatives from other Chinese Mainland government bodies. The presence of such key figures underscored the importance of this strategic development for both the region and the bank. The hub in Qianhai will facilitate closer collaboration within the BEA Group and provide seamless cross-boundary services to its customers.

BEA’s Presence Across GBA Cities

BEA has built a significant presence across all nine GBA cities in Mainland China, offering a variety of banking services leveraging both onshore and offshore platforms. The bank’s new Qianhai hub is a testament to its enduring commitment to the region.

Innovation at the Heart of BEA’s Qianhai Hub

Furthermore, the bank is keen on driving innovation, with the Qianhai hub housing a fintech innovation center called BEAST, a Data Lab, and other subsidiaries. The Qianhai BEAST platform connects BEA with the fintech community, fostering collaboration and co-creation of solutions for both the bank and its customers. As part of its evolution, BEA has refreshed its brand identity to reflect its sustainable, digital-led, and customer-centric approach.

0
China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
17 mins ago
Indian Company Penalized for Concealing Chinese Ownership Links
The Indian Registrar of Companies (RoC) has imposed penalties exceeding Rs 21 lakh on Metec Electronics Pvt Ltd and associated individuals and entities, accused of concealing beneficial ownership links with a Chinese group. The company and those related to it, including shareholders Chen Feiyan, Yang Wen, and an unnamed Indian national, presented themselves as independent,
Indian Company Penalized for Concealing Chinese Ownership Links
Sea Guardian 3: Analyzing the Largest China-Pakistan Naval Exercise and Its Regional Impact
42 mins ago
Sea Guardian 3: Analyzing the Largest China-Pakistan Naval Exercise and Its Regional Impact
Tesla Stock Dips Following Price Cuts in China and Production Pause in Berlin
54 mins ago
Tesla Stock Dips Following Price Cuts in China and Production Pause in Berlin
Zhongshan and Moriguchi: 35 Years of Cultural Exchanges and Baseball Passion
23 mins ago
Zhongshan and Moriguchi: 35 Years of Cultural Exchanges and Baseball Passion
China Experiences Record Low Loan Growth Amid Economic Uncertainty
38 mins ago
China Experiences Record Low Loan Growth Amid Economic Uncertainty
Sunrise New Energy Eyes China Patent Award with Revolutionary Battery Tech
40 mins ago
Sunrise New Energy Eyes China Patent Award with Revolutionary Battery Tech
Latest Headlines
World News
Teeger Stripped of Captaincy: A Tale of Politics and Cricket
2 mins
Teeger Stripped of Captaincy: A Tale of Politics and Cricket
Malvern Winter Classic Returns: High School Hockey Event Makes a Comeback
3 mins
Malvern Winter Classic Returns: High School Hockey Event Makes a Comeback
Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center Set for Major Renovation by 2025-26 NBA Season
4 mins
Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center Set for Major Renovation by 2025-26 NBA Season
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
6 mins
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
7 mins
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
8 mins
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
8 mins
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
8 mins
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
Overdose Prevention Centres: A Life-Saving Solution
11 mins
Overdose Prevention Centres: A Life-Saving Solution
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app