Baltimore Bridge Collapse Spurs Unfounded China Conspiracy Theories Amid Rising US Tensions

By the time daylight last Tuesday revealed the twisted remains of the Francis Scott Key bridge blocking the Port of Baltimore and analysts began assessing the disruption and economic damage it would cause, conspiracy theories were already flooding US social media. China emerged as one among many supposed culprits – along with other alleged causes discussed in right-wing media bubbles like unchecked immigration and "diversity, equity and inclusion" (DEI) mandates – in the hours and days after the disaster that killed six people. What set the China angle apart from other speculation was the context of starkly negative public opinion about China in America; dire US assessments about the ways Beijing allegedly seeks to exploit vulnerabilities in the country's national security; and Washington actions taken to counter them.

Unfounded Allegations and Public Perception

The collapse occurred just a day after both Britain and the US newly accused China of cyberespionage and stealing the data of millions of Americans including lawmakers, academics and journalists. With US-China relations remaining tense, Beijing was a suspect online, with several social media users citing repeated warnings by US government officials against possible cyberattacks on American infrastructure. In many cases, the posts used these warnings as a foundation for their claims. "With the shipping event in Baltimore, it seems important to remember very recent news about cyber vulnerabilities at our ports", wrote Brian Costello, a data security expert with nearly 18,000 followers on X, formerly known as Twitter. Costello noted that 80 per cent "of ship-to-shore cranes facilitating trade at US ports are manufactured in China and operate using Chinese software". ShanghaiPanda, an X account with more than 80,000 followers, poked fun at the allegations by assembling a video featuring some of the more outlandish claims, including one from Robert Spalding, identified as a retired general and a former China strategist for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Joint Staff at the Pentagon.

Experts Warn of the Dangers of Misinformation

In that post, Spalding asks "Chinese container ship?" above footage of the bridge falling onto the colliding vessel, the Dali, which is actually owned by a Singaporean company. All these claims were entirely unfounded. Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley has ruled out "any indication that the incident was intentional" and the FBI issued a statement on the day of the collapse saying that there was "no specific and credible information to suggest any ties to terrorism". Analysts said the speculation and rumours, though, came as a reminder of the side effects of the increasingly negative portrayal of China in the US, indicative of the general decline in the health of American media ecosystem and political discourse. According to a November 2023 survey by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, around 58 per cent of Americans now view China's rise as a threat to the US.

The Impact on US-China Relations

"When faced with shocking events, people tend to blame what they see as a common enemy", observed Caitlin Chin-Rothmann, who researches the impact of technology on geopolitics and society at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.