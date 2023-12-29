Baidu’s AI Chatbot Ernie Bot Surpasses 100 Million Users

Chinese tech giant Baidu’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Ernie Bot, has achieved a significant milestone, exceeding over 100 million users. This announcement comes in the wake of a 3% rise in Baidu’s shares in the U.S. trading market, marking a moderate surge in the company’s stock for the year 2023. However, Baidu has not provided any specific details regarding whether these reported user figures signify active users or pertain to a set timeframe.

A Comparative Milestone

In a comparative context, OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, reported nearly 100 million weekly active users for its AI product, ChatGPT, in November. Interestingly, despite the unavailability of ChatGPT officially in China, it supports Chinese usage. In contrast, Ernie Bot operates in both English and Chinese but necessitates a China mobile number for registration.

Launch and Regulatory Approvals

The AI chatbot, known as Wenxinyiyan in Mandarin, was initially launched in March and later received regulatory approval for a broader release in late August. Other Chinese companies, including ByteDance, Tencent, and Alibaba, are also offering similar AI chatbots. ByteDance’s Doubao and Tencent’s WeChat-based bot are available to the public.

Costs and Competition

Since November, Baidu has been charging approximately $8 per month for the advanced version of the Ernie Bot. In contrast, ChatGPT offers its model at a rate of $20 per month. The AI industry is witnessing a fierce competition among these AI chatbots, with Ernie Bot leading the Chinese market, albeit scoring over 10 points lower than the latest version of ChatGPT in the ranking published by SuperCLUE.

In conclusion, the rise of Ernie Bot and its achievement of 100 million users mark a significant stride in Baidu’s journey and the tech industry’s broader push towards more sophisticated and integrated artificial intelligence solutions. With the launch of the paid version of the Ernie Bot and the unveiling of Ernie 4.0, a potential competitor to OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, Baidu continues to reinforce its presence in the global AI landscape.

