Baidu’s Acquisition of Joyy Inc.’s Live-Streaming Business Falls Through Amid Regulatory Hurdles

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
Baidu's Acquisition of Joyy Inc.'s Live-Streaming Business Falls Through Amid Regulatory Hurdles

In what appears to be a significant blow to the expansion aspirations of Baidu Inc., the planned acquisition of Joyy Inc.’s Chinese live-streaming business, YY Live, has failed to secure regulatory approval, causing the deal to lapse. Originally announced in November 2020 and valued at $3.6 billion, the acquisition was a strategic move for Baidu to diversify its revenue and boost its content offerings. However, the stringent regulatory environment in China, which has posed recurrent challenges for tech companies, stood in the way of the deal’s fruition.

Cancellation of the Acquisition Deal

An affiliate of Baidu, Moon SPV, recently terminated the share purchase agreement, according to a written notice received by Joyy Inc. The sale of YY Live to Baidu was almost completed by February 8, 2021, but due to the lack of necessary regulatory approvals, Baidu exercised its right to cancel the transaction. Joyy Inc., a leader in the global live-streaming sector with substantial revenue from China, is reportedly seeking legal advice and considering all possible responses to the notice.

Implications for Baidu’s Business Strategy

The failed acquisition represents a significant setback for Baidu in the burgeoning online entertainment sector, specifically live-streaming, where it contends with rivals such as ByteDance Ltd. The inability to acquire YY Live, known for its high user engagement, could hamper Baidu’s ambitions to compete effectively in this domain.

Reflection of China’s Regulatory Landscape

The lapse of the Baidu-Joyy deal underscores the increasingly stringent control of China’s regulatory authorities over large private sector deals. The government has been taking measures to address concerns such as gaming addiction among minors. Despite these restrictions, there have been recent indications of a possible relaxation in the government’s stance towards the tech industry, likely in an attempt to stimulate economic growth. This development, however, arrived too late for Baidu’s acquisition plans.

In the broader market context, the case has led to skepticism towards the FAANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google) and is likely to impact the performance of tech stocks in the market.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

