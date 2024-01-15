en English
China

Baidu Inc Shares Tumble Amid PLA AI Experiment Controversy

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:30 pm EST
Baidu Inc Shares Tumble Amid PLA AI Experiment Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, Baidu Inc, a technology giant, suffered a significant 10% plunge in its Hong Kong shares on Monday. The drop followed a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) revealing that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) tested an experimental artificial intelligence system using Baidu’s Ernie bot and IFlyTek’s Spark large language models.

Unfounded Affiliations and Investor Concerns

The report sparked concerns among investors about the potential implications of an assumed affiliation with the PLA, leading to the drastic dip in Baidu’s stock. These concerns stem from the ongoing U.S. scrutiny of military applications of AI, which could potentially result in sanctions against Baidu. Reacting to the report, Baidu clarified that it had no ties with the PLA laboratory, suggesting that the version of Ernie used was likely a publicly accessible one.

Baidu’s AI Endeavors

Ernie bot, Baidu’s response to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, was introduced as part of the global trend in developing large language models. By the end of 2023, Baidu had begun to monetize Ernie, resulting in a robust sales boost in the third quarter through its AI products. Despite these advancements, Chinese tech behemoths like Alibaba and Tencent are grappling with challenges due to a U.S. embargo on the sale of AI-related chips to Chinese companies, potentially affecting their AI development.

The Escalating Tech Rift

The AI chip ban has ushered in reciprocal sanctions from China, highlighting the escalating tech rift between the two countries. As the exploration of military applications of AI intensifies, the report of PLA’s experiment with Baidu’s Ernie bot and IFlyTek’s Spark large language models has stirred the pot, causing a ripple effect in the stock market and intensifying the ongoing tech standoff.

China
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

