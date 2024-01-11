en English
Business

Azerbaijan Welcomes First Container Block Train from China in 2024

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
Azerbaijan Welcomes First Container Block Train from China in 2024

In a historic moment solidifying the burgeoning ties between Azerbaijan and China, the first container block train of 2024 has arrived in Azerbaijan from the Chinese city of Xi’an. The journey, which took a swift 11 days, is a testament to the robust and growing logistical connection between the two nations.

A Landmark Journey

The train’s journey was far from ordinary. It included a transfer from the Kazakh port of Aktau to the Alyat port aboard the Kazakh feeder vessel Berkut, and yet, the transit time was remarkably expedited. Upon reaching the port of Baku, the train held 55 containers, each 40 feet in size, filled with a diverse range of goods. The cargo spanned from electric cars to construction materials, and various sizes of pipes, indicative of the extensive trade between Azerbaijan and China.

Once at the port, the containers are set to be distributed to customers from the Absheron Logistics Centre, a hub that facilitates the efficient distribution of goods across Azerbaijan and beyond. With the successful delivery of this train, another container block train is already scheduled to depart Xi’an for Baku soon, a sign of the continued momentum in the strengthening ties between the two countries.

Continuing a Successful Partnership

‘ADY Container,’ a subsidiary of ‘Azerbaijan Railways,’ is at the heart of these operations. Actively fostering its partnership with Chinese firms, ADY Container is facilitating the organization of these container block trains, a continuation of a project launched back in 2021. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the project managed to transport goods via rail from Qingdao, China to Baku, and subsequently to Tbilisi, Georgia. This collaboration involves multiple companies, including ADY Container Ltd, KTZ Express, and GR Logistics and Terminals, and is set to further cement the logistical partnership between China and Azerbaijan.

Looking ahead, there are plans to send an additional 50 container trains from China to Azerbaijan by the end of 2021. This bold initiative underscores the potential of a logistical connection between the two nations and promises to further develop the transportation and logistics sector in Azerbaijan, marking a significant chapter in its economic growth story.

Business China Transportation
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.






