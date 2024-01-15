en English
China

Astronomers Uncover Mysteries of High-Mass Protostellar Cluster Formation

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
An international team of astronomers, spearheaded by Peking University, has illuminated the enigmatic formation process of high-mass protostellar clusters, the cradles of stars significantly heavier than our Sun. The cutting-edge research utilized numerous large radio telescopes across the globe, including the famed Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), to observe 11 massive and luminous clusters within our galaxy, the Milky Way.

Unraveling the Stellar Birth Process

This comprehensive research project involved over 20 universities and research institutions, such as the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the University of Chile, and the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. The collaboration has led to a groundbreaking revelation of the dynamic evolution process of high-mass protostellar clusters, a phenomenon which has remained a mystery until now.

From Dense Cores to Stellar Clusters

In the course of their observations, the team identified 248 dense cores, with 106 showing distinctive protostellar signatures. Stars, it was noted, are generally birthed within molecular clouds – cool and dense gas condensations within galaxies. These clouds collapse under the influence of gravity, leading to the formation of dense cores and eventually protostars. Protoplanetary bodies gravitationally interact to form clusters, which progressively become more compact as the molecular clouds continue their gravitational collapse.

Feeding the Hearts of Stellar Clusters

The astronomers found that the central areas of the clusters feed on the inward-flowing gas from the colossal molecular clouds, causing the high-density cores in the centers to grow rapidly. This explains why high-mass stars are commonly found in the central regions of stellar clusters. As the stellar birth process continues, the remaining molecular cloud material either stays as diffuse gas or returns to the interstellar medium. With the advancements in radio telescope technology, astronomers are now equipped to study the early evolution of star clusters and gain a deeper understanding of their formation process.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

