Business

ASML Cancels Orders from China Amidst Escalating Tech Rift

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:25 am EST
ASML Cancels Orders from China Amidst Escalating Tech Rift

ASML, a renowned name in semiconductor production equipment, recently cancelled some orders from China, allegedly at the behest of the US administration. This action occurred prior to a specified January deadline and is perceived as an outcome of the escalating technology rift between China and the West. The Dutch government has reportedly partially revoked a license permitting ASML to ship lithography systems to China, impacting a select number of customers.

Trade Tensions and Technology Transfers

The revocation is part of a broader campaign of US sanctions against China, with the Biden administration restricting high-end AI GPU technology from entering the country. Known for their high-end deep ultraviolet lithography machines vital for mass microchip production, ASML has found itself at the heart of a technological cold war.

(Read Also: China’s Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament)

ASML’s shipments to China were caught in the crossfire when US officials urged the company to withhold pre-scheduled deliveries. The latest US export rules impose restrictions on specific lithography systems for a limited number of advanced production facilities. Despite these hurdles, ASML has asserted that it does not expect these restrictions to significantly impact their financial outlook for 2023.

ASML: Caught in the Crossfire

ASML, an essential player in the semiconductor industry, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to complying with all applicable laws, including export control legislation in the countries where they operate. However, the recent geopolitical developments have placed the company in a challenging position.

The Dutch government, under pressure from the US to limit chip-related exports to China, has partially revoked ASML’s license for shipping lithography systems to China. This decision is expected to affect between 10 and 15% of ASML’s sales to China.

(Read Also: China’s Manufacturing Sector Contracts: A Deeper Dive into the PMI Decline)

Looking Ahead: Impact and Implications

As the skirmishes of this technological cold war continue, companies like ASML find themselves navigating a turbulent landscape. While the impact on ASML’s financial outlook for 2023 is reportedly minimal, the long-term implications of these restrictions and the ongoing trade tensions remain uncertain.

The Netherlands’ blocking of ASML’s exports to China of some essential lithography systems, following U.S. export restrictions, marks another significant moment in the unfolding narrative of global technology transfers and trade relations.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

