Asia

Asia’s UCO Market Set for Revival in 2024 Amid Rising Biodiesel Demand

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:23 am EST
Asia's UCO Market Set for Revival in 2024 Amid Rising Biodiesel Demand

In an era of heightened environmental consciousness, the used cooking oil (UCO) market in Asia is set for a rebound in 2024. As UCO gains traction as a sustainable biodiesel feedstock, its demand is expected to surge, driving up the Free on Board (FOB) UCO price in China. The anticipated recovery comes after a slump in December 2023, a period marked by reduced purchasing due to the risk of UCO solidifying in colder temperatures.

The Descent and Ascent of UCO Prices

What precipitated the drop in prices? A significant 51% decline in UCO spot price was recorded from June 2022 to early December 2023, reflecting weak biodiesel demand in Europe. However, with the winter season coming to an end, European buyers are expected to renew their demands, sparking a revival in the market.

Meanwhile, Malaysia has emerged as a viable alternative source of UCO, with substantial exports to the European Union, the United States, and Singapore. The U.S. market, in particular, has become a major destination for Chinese UCO exports, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act that introduced tax credits for biofuel producers.

Potential Roadblocks: The EU’s Antidumping Measures

Despite these positive developments, the UCO methyl ester (UCOME) biodiesel from China faces potential demand challenges in the EU. The European Commission is considering antidumping measures against Chinese biodiesel imports, following an investigation launched in June 2023 into possible fraud related to Chinese imports. Consequently, the FOB China UCOME price has been under pressure, and further price decreases are expected in early 2024 if the EU imposes restrictions on Chinese UCO imports.

UCO: The Sustainable Goldmine

The UCO market, often referred to as ‘liquid gold’ or ‘yellow grease,’ is a burgeoning industry with potential for significant growth. Expected to rise from USD 7.29 billion in 2022 to USD 10.61 billion by 2030, the market is driven by the discovery of new applications for UCO, ranging from biofuels to cosmetics. However, the high costs of collecting and refining UCO could pose challenges to output and restrain market growth.

The market’s major player, Uranus Oil Corp, a Chennai-based renewable energy and waste management solutions company, is leading the charge by collecting used cooking oils for a fee and converting them into biodiesel. Other industry giants like Phillips 66 Humber Refinery are also expanding their production sites, signalling strong confidence in the UCO market’s future.

In conclusion, the UCO market in Asia is poised for a strong recovery in 2024, driven by its increasing demand as a sustainable biodiesel feedstock. However, potential EU antidumping measures against Chinese UCO imports could pose challenges to market growth.

Asia Business China
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

