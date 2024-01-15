en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Asia-Pacific Markets in Flux: Lai Ching-te’s Win, China’s Steady Rates, and Baidu’s Stock Plummet

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:51 pm EST
Asia-Pacific Markets in Flux: Lai Ching-te’s Win, China’s Steady Rates, and Baidu’s Stock Plummet

The Asia-Pacific markets are currently under the lens due to several significant financial events and geopolitical developments that are shaping investor sentiment. China’s stocks, which had initially plunged, made a surprising comeback after the People’s Bank of China decided to hold the medium-term policy loans rate steady at 2.5%. This decision will affect 995 billion yuan worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.

Taiwan’s Stock Market Responds to Presidential Election Results

Meanwhile, the Taiwan stock market responded positively to the victory of Lai Ching-te in the presidential elections. The Taiwan Weighted index experienced a 0.52% rise following the announcement. Lai’s victory for the Democratic Progressive Party, with more than 40% of the popular vote, marks a third consecutive term. A strong skeptic of China, Lai’s win has sparked concerns about potential impacts on China-U.S. relations and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Anticipation for China’s Q4 GDP and Japan’s Inflation Data

Investors are keenly awaiting the release of China’s fourth-quarter GDP numbers and Japan’s December inflation data, expected later this week. These key financial indicators have the potential to significantly influence market movements.

Baidu’s Stock Plummets on Military Affiliation Reports

In a separate development, shares of Chinese tech giant Baidu witnessed a steep drop of over 8% in response to a report published by South China Morning Post. The report stated that China’s military had tested AI systems on Baidu’s Ernie Bot, a claim that Baidu has categorically denied.

Mixed Reactions in Asia-Pacific Markets

Overall, the Asia-Pacific markets have shown mixed reactions to these events. Japan’s Nikkei 225 continues its upward trajectory, while other indexes such as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and South Korea’s Kospi have shown more subdued movements.

0
Asia China Taiwan
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
3 mins ago
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Defiant Stand Against China's Unification Ambitions
In a significant turn of events, former Vice President Lai Ching-te of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has triumphed in Taiwan’s pivotal presidential election. This victory marks an unprecedented third consecutive term for the DPP, a party staunchly opposed to the idea of unification with China. The election result is seen as a direct
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Defiant Stand Against China's Unification Ambitions
DPP Wins Third Term in Taiwan Elections; Asia Markets Respond
4 hours ago
DPP Wins Third Term in Taiwan Elections; Asia Markets Respond
Hue, Vietnam: A Cultural Marvel Recognized Globally
4 hours ago
Hue, Vietnam: A Cultural Marvel Recognized Globally
Major Leadership Shuffles Reshape Asia's Real Estate Sector
1 hour ago
Major Leadership Shuffles Reshape Asia's Real Estate Sector
Asian Financial Markets Respond to Political and Economic Developments
2 hours ago
Asian Financial Markets Respond to Political and Economic Developments
UAE Triumphs Over Hong Kong in AFC Asian Cup 2023 Opener
3 hours ago
UAE Triumphs Over Hong Kong in AFC Asian Cup 2023 Opener
Latest Headlines
World News
Transgender Veteran Speaks Out Against Rising Transgender Rights Attacks
30 seconds
Transgender Veteran Speaks Out Against Rising Transgender Rights Attacks
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Swiss Visit: A Quest for Support and Peace
2 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Swiss Visit: A Quest for Support and Peace
Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debates and Protests in Guatemala
2 mins
Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debates and Protests in Guatemala
Vietnam's Communist Party Chief Makes Public Appearance Amidst Health Concerns
2 mins
Vietnam's Communist Party Chief Makes Public Appearance Amidst Health Concerns
Taiwan's New President Navigates Divided Legislature: Policy and China Relations
2 mins
Taiwan's New President Navigates Divided Legislature: Policy and China Relations
Mass Protests Against Media Policies of Poland's New PM Donald Tusk
3 mins
Mass Protests Against Media Policies of Poland's New PM Donald Tusk
Green Bay Packers Make History with Playoff Victory Over Dallas Cowboys
4 mins
Green Bay Packers Make History with Playoff Victory Over Dallas Cowboys
Controversial Statement on Temple Construction Sparks Debate in Karnataka
4 mins
Controversial Statement on Temple Construction Sparks Debate in Karnataka
UN Envoy Expresses Optimism for Peace in Sudan Amidst Ongoing Conflict
6 mins
UN Envoy Expresses Optimism for Peace in Sudan Amidst Ongoing Conflict
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
55 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app