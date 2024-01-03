Asia-Pacific Economic Activity: Data Releases and UBS Predictions

On a day of limited economic activity across the Asia-Pacific region, Hong Kong is set to release its retail sales figures for November, following a 5.6 percent annual increase in October. Simultaneously, Thailand is poised to announce its consumer price index (CPI) data for December, providing insights into inflation trends. The previous month reported a 0.44 percent decline in overall inflation and a 0.58 percent increase in core CPI on an annual basis.

PMI Results from Various Regional Areas

Adding to the economic activity, the day will also witness the release of Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) results for December from various regional areas. This includes PMI data for the private sector in Hong Kong and Singapore, as well as services PMI from China and Australia. These indicators are crucial as they offer insights into the economic health of these regions, particularly in retail sales, inflation trends, and service sector activity.

Impact on Hongkong’s Retail and Hospitality Sectors

Amid these developments, UBS has issued a research report predicting that the proposed measures to add more 24-hour land border checkpoints on special holidays could negatively impact Hong Kong’s retail and hospitality industries. The bank expects Hong Kong’s retail sales to maintain positive growth in November and December 2023, but likely to show a downturn in 2024. The new measures, according to UBS, could have a long-term negative effect on retail landlords and hotel-related stocks.

Property Transactions in Hong Kong

Also noteworthy is the property market in Hong Kong which reported the lowest level of transactions in 33 years in 2023, largely due to a bleak economic outlook and high interest rates. However, December’s sales figures indicated some rebound, and the city’s transacted sales are expected to rise this month. This anticipation is due to a pause in rate hikes, the prospect of rate cuts later in 2024, and a series of rescue measures issued by the local government. Overall property transactions in January might see a 3% increase to 3,880 units.