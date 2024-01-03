en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Asia Pacific Cosmetic Industry Braces for Regulatory Changes in 2024

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Asia Pacific Cosmetic Industry Braces for Regulatory Changes in 2024

The Asia Pacific cosmetic industry is on the brink of significant regulatory transformations that will redefine the sector in 2024. From New Zealand’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to China’s increased oversight, the landscape is shifting towards stricter regulations and better consumer safety.

New Zealand: Aiming for Global Alignment

By January 30, 2024, the EPA is expected to publish a draft of changes to the Cosmetic Products Group Standard, aligning it with European regulations and the ASEAN Cosmetic Directive. The key updates include the continued use of zinc pyrithione (ZPT) in cosmetics and a ban on Per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from December 31, 2025.

China: Tightening the Reins

China is stepping up its regulatory game as well. A recent inspection failure by a Japanese company due to unauthorized production changes has led to increased scrutiny. From January 1, 2024, China will mandate safety information documents for cosmetic ingredients and simplify the process for verifying the authenticity of foreign documents. Additionally, from May 1, cosmetic registrants will be required to submit comprehensive product safety assessment reports.

Taiwan and US: Streamlining and Modernizing

Taiwan’s FDA has updated guidance documents for the product information file (PIF) establishment, and from July 1, 2024, it will reclassify specific purpose cosmetics as general cosmetics, making market entry easier. Meanwhile, the US is modernizing its cosmetics regulations with the MoCRA, which has extended the deadline for product listing and cosmetic manufacturing facility registration to July 1, 2024. The FDA will propose a list of fragrance allergens for labeling by June 29 and require contact information on packaging by December 29.

Korea: Enhancing Safety

Lastly, Korea is expected to bolster cosmetic safety assessment regulations. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety is drafting legislation expected to be implemented by 2024 or 2025.

In conclusion, the Asia Pacific cosmetic industry is poised for a year of regulatory upheaval, with changes aimed at improving consumer safety and aligning with international standards. As the sector gears up to meet these new requirements, the impact on the industry and consumer trends remains to be seen. However, one thing is certain: the cosmetic industry in the Asia Pacific region is entering a new era of transparency, safety, and global alignment.

0
Asia China New Zealand
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Philosophy Reinvents Its Skin Care Strategy in SEA with a Younger, Educational Approach

By Nitish Verma

India's Transition in Global Value Chain: A Paradigm Shift

By Shivani Chauhan

Vietnamese Government Approves Plan to Transform Da Lat into a Premier Tourism Hub

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Unveiling Singapore's 'Utopia': A Tale of Two Perspectives

By Hadeel Hashem

Asian Investors Anticipate India's Factory Data Amid Regional Tensions ...
@Asia · 1 hour
Asian Investors Anticipate India's Factory Data Amid Regional Tensions ...
heart comment 0
Year in Review: China’s Concert Boom, Rise of MBTI and Belt and Road Initiative’s Decade

By Wojciech Zylm

Year in Review: China's Concert Boom, Rise of MBTI and Belt and Road Initiative's Decade
Taoyuan International Art Award 2025: A Beacon of Global Artistic Talent

By Ebenezer Mensah

Taoyuan International Art Award 2025: A Beacon of Global Artistic Talent
Goldman Sachs’ ‘Conviction List’ Highlights Top Stocks with Over 50% Upside

By BNN Correspondents

Goldman Sachs' 'Conviction List' Highlights Top Stocks with Over 50% Upside
Unresolved Queries Delay Draft of Madhya Pradesh Fire Safety Act

By Israel Ojoko

Unresolved Queries Delay Draft of Madhya Pradesh Fire Safety Act
Latest Headlines
World News
Amid Condemnation, India Bans Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in Jammu and Kashmir
1 min
Amid Condemnation, India Bans Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in Jammu and Kashmir
University of Jammu Triumphs in Vice Chancellor's Cup Cricket Tournament
1 min
University of Jammu Triumphs in Vice Chancellor's Cup Cricket Tournament
Stoan Seate's Resilience: Surviving Gas Explosion and Embracing Life
2 mins
Stoan Seate's Resilience: Surviving Gas Explosion and Embracing Life
Haryana to Establish Specialized Sports Centers and Nurseries: A Step Towards Athletic Excellence
2 mins
Haryana to Establish Specialized Sports Centers and Nurseries: A Step Towards Athletic Excellence
Detroit Lions Release Isaiah Buggs Ahead of Playoffs
2 mins
Detroit Lions Release Isaiah Buggs Ahead of Playoffs
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
3 mins
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
4 mins
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
4 mins
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
13 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app