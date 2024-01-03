Asia Pacific Cosmetic Industry Braces for Regulatory Changes in 2024

The Asia Pacific cosmetic industry is on the brink of significant regulatory transformations that will redefine the sector in 2024. From New Zealand’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to China’s increased oversight, the landscape is shifting towards stricter regulations and better consumer safety.

New Zealand: Aiming for Global Alignment

By January 30, 2024, the EPA is expected to publish a draft of changes to the Cosmetic Products Group Standard, aligning it with European regulations and the ASEAN Cosmetic Directive. The key updates include the continued use of zinc pyrithione (ZPT) in cosmetics and a ban on Per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from December 31, 2025.

China: Tightening the Reins

China is stepping up its regulatory game as well. A recent inspection failure by a Japanese company due to unauthorized production changes has led to increased scrutiny. From January 1, 2024, China will mandate safety information documents for cosmetic ingredients and simplify the process for verifying the authenticity of foreign documents. Additionally, from May 1, cosmetic registrants will be required to submit comprehensive product safety assessment reports.

Taiwan and US: Streamlining and Modernizing

Taiwan’s FDA has updated guidance documents for the product information file (PIF) establishment, and from July 1, 2024, it will reclassify specific purpose cosmetics as general cosmetics, making market entry easier. Meanwhile, the US is modernizing its cosmetics regulations with the MoCRA, which has extended the deadline for product listing and cosmetic manufacturing facility registration to July 1, 2024. The FDA will propose a list of fragrance allergens for labeling by June 29 and require contact information on packaging by December 29.

Korea: Enhancing Safety

Lastly, Korea is expected to bolster cosmetic safety assessment regulations. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety is drafting legislation expected to be implemented by 2024 or 2025.

In conclusion, the Asia Pacific cosmetic industry is poised for a year of regulatory upheaval, with changes aimed at improving consumer safety and aligning with international standards. As the sector gears up to meet these new requirements, the impact on the industry and consumer trends remains to be seen. However, one thing is certain: the cosmetic industry in the Asia Pacific region is entering a new era of transparency, safety, and global alignment.