en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

ASEAN-China Ties Bolstered by Success of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
ASEAN-China Ties Bolstered by Success of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway

In a remarkable testament to ASEAN-China ties, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) in Indonesia has seen a passenger surge since its commercial launch in October 2023. Attracting over 700,000 passengers, the ‘Whoosh’ as it is locally known, reflects the burgeoning connectivity within the ASEAN region, underpinned by shared economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties with China.

High-Speed Railway – A Symbol of Growing Connectivity

During a 12-day year-end holiday, the HSR carried a total of 220,227 passengers in 576 trips, a figure 33 percent higher than previous records. Daily passengers reached between 19,000 to 20,000, with the highest number of departures, 21,188, recorded on December 26. The smooth operation of the HSR, despite the surge in passengers, has made Bandung easily accessible from Jakarta – a game-changer that has boosted local tourism and opened new opportunities.

China and ASEAN – A Shared Future

The success of the HSR symbolizes the strengthening relationship between China and the ASEAN region. China’s accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia is seen as a guiding principle for peaceful coexistence and cooperation among ASEAN members. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has further cemented ASEAN-China relations, significantly boosting trade and economic integration.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative – A Pillar of Development

Beyond trade, China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has contributed to infrastructure development and economic growth in the region. The HSR is a shining example of this, bringing to life the vision of building a community with a shared future. The Jiuquan Vocational Technical College in China has also launched a scholarship program aimed at educating Filipino students in renewable energy engineering, mirroring the collaborative efforts to address global challenges like climate change.

While potential tensions exist, experts believe that ASEAN-China relations will continue to thrive, balancing interests and promoting shared prosperity. The success of the HSR is a testament to this shared vision and the growing influence of China in the region.

0
Asia China International Relations
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
4 mins ago
Morgan Stanley Forecasts 28% Growth in Macau's Casino Revenue in 2024
In an optimistic forecast for the year 2024, Morgan Stanley, the investment bank and wealth management firm, has projected a significant 28% growth in gross gaming revenue (GGR) for Macau’s local casinos. This positive outlook follows a strong finish in 2023, with December’s results exceeding traditional seasonal expectations. Analysts Praveen Choudhary and Gareth Leung have
Morgan Stanley Forecasts 28% Growth in Macau's Casino Revenue in 2024
ART SG Returns: Highlighting Singapore's Ascendancy in the Global Art Market
16 mins ago
ART SG Returns: Highlighting Singapore's Ascendancy in the Global Art Market
Iris Hsieh's Controversial Ikea Stunt: Bold Move or Inappropriate Act?
23 mins ago
Iris Hsieh's Controversial Ikea Stunt: Bold Move or Inappropriate Act?
Archaeologists Unearth the 'Mongolian Arc': A Monumental Finding in Eastern Mongolia
9 mins ago
Archaeologists Unearth the 'Mongolian Arc': A Monumental Finding in Eastern Mongolia
Macau's Gaming Transformation: Junket Numbers Halve Amidst New Regulations
10 mins ago
Macau's Gaming Transformation: Junket Numbers Halve Amidst New Regulations
China's Escalating Presence in East China Sea Poses Challenge to Japan
12 mins ago
China's Escalating Presence in East China Sea Poses Challenge to Japan
Latest Headlines
World News
Indiana University Hoosiers Anticipate the Return of Xavier Johnson for Upcoming Big Ten Game
22 seconds
Indiana University Hoosiers Anticipate the Return of Xavier Johnson for Upcoming Big Ten Game
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
24 seconds
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
Ontario Health Report Uncovers Highest Level of 'Hallway Health Care'
32 seconds
Ontario Health Report Uncovers Highest Level of 'Hallway Health Care'
Callaway Unveils Paradym Ai Smoke Driver Range, A Gamechanger for Golfers
33 seconds
Callaway Unveils Paradym Ai Smoke Driver Range, A Gamechanger for Golfers
Cavaliers Basketball Team: Scoring Victories On and Off the Court
39 seconds
Cavaliers Basketball Team: Scoring Victories On and Off the Court
Rutherford County Faces Infrastructure Funding Challenges Amid Rapid Growth
47 seconds
Rutherford County Faces Infrastructure Funding Challenges Amid Rapid Growth
Major League Baseball Free Agency Market Heats Up with 42 New Signings
3 mins
Major League Baseball Free Agency Market Heats Up with 42 New Signings
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
4 mins
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy
4 mins
Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app