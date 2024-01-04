ASEAN-China Ties Bolstered by Success of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway

In a remarkable testament to ASEAN-China ties, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) in Indonesia has seen a passenger surge since its commercial launch in October 2023. Attracting over 700,000 passengers, the ‘Whoosh’ as it is locally known, reflects the burgeoning connectivity within the ASEAN region, underpinned by shared economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties with China.

High-Speed Railway – A Symbol of Growing Connectivity

During a 12-day year-end holiday, the HSR carried a total of 220,227 passengers in 576 trips, a figure 33 percent higher than previous records. Daily passengers reached between 19,000 to 20,000, with the highest number of departures, 21,188, recorded on December 26. The smooth operation of the HSR, despite the surge in passengers, has made Bandung easily accessible from Jakarta – a game-changer that has boosted local tourism and opened new opportunities.

China and ASEAN – A Shared Future

The success of the HSR symbolizes the strengthening relationship between China and the ASEAN region. China’s accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia is seen as a guiding principle for peaceful coexistence and cooperation among ASEAN members. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has further cemented ASEAN-China relations, significantly boosting trade and economic integration.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative – A Pillar of Development

Beyond trade, China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has contributed to infrastructure development and economic growth in the region. The HSR is a shining example of this, bringing to life the vision of building a community with a shared future. The Jiuquan Vocational Technical College in China has also launched a scholarship program aimed at educating Filipino students in renewable energy engineering, mirroring the collaborative efforts to address global challenges like climate change.

While potential tensions exist, experts believe that ASEAN-China relations will continue to thrive, balancing interests and promoting shared prosperity. The success of the HSR is a testament to this shared vision and the growing influence of China in the region.